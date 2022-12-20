Attempt to move Ukranian refugees out of Dundalk at short notice ‘despicable’ and ‘astonishing’

Local politicians have hit out at the ‘”despicable” and “astonishing” treatment of Ukranian refugees staying in a Dundalk hotel, after they were told they would be re-located to centres in Kerry, Limerick and Galway at less than 72 hours notice.

The refugees, mainly women and children, have since been told they can remain at the Crowne Plaza hotel for a further two weeks, but Louth County Councillors are incensed by the timing of the move and the poor communication by the Government’s Ukranian Temporary Accommodation Team.

Cllr Tomás Sharkey, who is principal of Colaiste Chú Chulainn secondary school in town, told his fellow councillors at Monday’s monthly meeting that one of his Ukranain pupils came to his office on Monday morning at 9.10am and revealed he had to be on a bus to Killarney by 11am.

"This kid has had (grades of) 97% in Maths, 92% in Engineering, 89% in Science and he’s had a 100% attendance record since August. He’s a model student, but he doesn’t even know where Killarney is and, at this moment in time, I don’t even know if he and his mother got the message that they wouldn’t have to leave straight away.

“As far as I’m aware Tusla didn’t know it was happening, so the very service that was responsible for putting these children into schools, didn’t know they were being wrenched away at short notice.

"It’s a despicable situation that these 50 people have found themselves in.”

Councillor Kevin Meenan echoed his Sinn Féin colleague’s concerns.

"I spent time up there yesterday and they were told on Friday at 5pm that they had to be out by Monday morning, you’d nearly think they did that on purpose. It’s not the hotel’s fault, they have been very supportive.

"It’s astonishing and the two weeks stay of execution isn’t enough. If they decide not to go, they are faced with linking in with homeless services here, putting pressure on a system that is already overstretched. It beggars belief that they can move people around like cattle.”

Paddy Donnelly, the Council’s Director of Services, pointed out that the Crowne Plaza is not managed by Louth County Council. He told councillors that Yvonne O’Reilly, Acting Director of Service Humanitarian Response to the Ukrainian Crisis, manages approximately 200 refugees at five or six locations throughout the county and deals very effectively with the various agencies dealing with the crisis.