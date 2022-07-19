As Maiya (19) takes the Miss Louth title, the world is her oyster

Mayia pictured in 2017 at a photoshoot in Paris at just 14 years old, wearing another one of her custom designs.

Miss Louth, 19 year-old Maiya McMonagle, hopes to bring the crown home to her county. She also designed this outfit herself!

When it comes to Drogheda entrepreneur Maiya McMonagle, brains and beauty clearly go hand in hand.

The 19 year old “designer with a purpose” was presented with the Miss Louth sash at a recent ceremony in Dublin, and can’t wait to represent the wee county in the bid for the Miss Ireland title.

"I’m absolutely over the moon, and so excited at this amazing opportunity,” says Maiya, who hails from The Willows on the Rathmullen Road.

"A few years back, I thought it was just a pageant and wouldn’t have had much interest, but when I saw Pamela Abu becoming the first black woman to win it, I was so inspired and the fact that the theme is ‘Our World Our Future’ with a focus on the environment and global citizenship., it seemed right up my street.”

Maiya graduated from Drogheda Institute of Further Education (DIFE) where she studied animal care and is going on to study an integrated masters in zoology in Bangor university.

But the young Irish-Nigerian fashion designer/model has had her own fashion brand since 2013, when she was just ten years old.

With a passion for designing and creating awareness about climate change, the past pupil of St Oliver’s Community College started her sustainable fashion brand as a hobby to highlight the need for change in the fashion industry.

“I really love the idea of sustainable fashion, so I started creating recycled fabrics following the mantra- reduce, reuse and recycle,” she explains. “I take my inspiration from nature and proving that fashion doesn’t have to "cost the earth”.

"I’m also inspired by my mum Mags, who is a seamstress and taught me how to sew at a young age!"

In fact, by the time Maiya was eleven years old, her work was already receiving rave reviews in her home country of Ireland as well as in the UK, USA, Paris, Bhutan and Africa, while catching the attention of designers world-wide including world-famous celebrity designer Rocky Gathercole.

With editorials and features in Flawless Magazine, Fusion Magazine and Vogue UK, The Irish Times, and The Metro, Maiya made quite a splash with her work. She continued to use her platform for change, going from strength to strength and driven by her desire to inspire other young women to follow their dreams.

“I was so honoured to have been presented an award for 'Inspirational Woman of the Year ' in London, in 2014, when I was just 11, and that same week, I also won an award for best designer at Dublin Fashion Festival in 2014 for my designs 'Queens of the future Ice-Age,” she says with a smile.

“I opened my studio, House of Maiya, two years later and by 2017, had already been awarded best designer of the year two years in a row and was a finalist both in 2016 and 2017 for the Chamber of Commerce Excellence in business awards.”

If that wasn’t enough, she was invited to walk the catwalk and showcase her designs as the youngest designer showcasing during New York Fashion Week.

Now, as a finalist in Miss Ireland and representing her county as Miss Louth, Maiya hopes to use her platform once more to spread awareness and make a difference through action!

"I have lots of events to attend now before the Miss Ireland final in August, and we still don’t know where the Miss World event will take place, but it might be in Brazil like this year,” she says.

“If my dreams come true and I take the crown back to Louth, I hope to represent Ireland in future sustainable fashion projects scheduled for 2023 , and work with other sustainable designers in Africa, Bhutan and America”.

The winner of Miss Ireland 2022 will receive a lucrative agency contract and a host of prizes including jewellery, gowns, professional photo shoots, beauty and hair products and then jet off to represent her country at the Miss World Festival which is televised in over 100 countries around the world.

The winner will also enjoy an all-expenses paid trip to the Maldives to do a photoshoot later in the autumn. See www.miss-ireland.ie or on the new Miss Ireland App, available from Apple App Store or Google Play.