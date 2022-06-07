Ardee footbridge does not need to be replaced, but needs painting

The foorbridge over the river Dee showing some of the recent repairs. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

The foorbridge over the river Dee. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

A footbridge over the river in Ardee does not need to be replaced, a county council official has stated.

At a previous meeting concern was expressed that the structure may have to be closed.

‘We have to rethink the design of the footbridge, or it will be closed down,’ Cllr Jim Tenanty said.

Elaborating, the Independent representative remarked the bridge was, in fact, ‘beyond repair’.

On that occasion, Senior Executive Engineer Declan McMahon said a report would be compiled.

At Thurday’s meeting Mr McMahon said the footbridge does not need to be replaced, adding ‘reports of the state of the bridge were exaggerated’.

Cllr Tenanty said boards had been replaced in the meantime, but a different stream of funding may be needed as the bridge had not met the criteria when he sought funding before.

He believed advice should be sought from the relevant section for the replacement of the bridge.

Cllr Dolores Minogue described the work carried out as ‘a bit of a mess’ with different colours of wood.

‘A whole new bridge is needed. Optics-wise it’s not nice. There has to be a better solution.’

Mr McMahon replied that the footbridge did not need to be replaced.

Lats which were in poor condition had been replaced. He accepted they didn’t match.

‘Reports of the state of the bridge were exaggerated. Lats needed attention, that was all.’

Mr McMahon continued quotes were being sought for repainting.

‘It is structurally sound and there is no risk to pedestrians.’

Cllr Minogue responded that she didn’t like the word ‘exaggerated’.

The bridge didn’t look nice and needed repair, but she would wait until it was repainted.

Mr McMahon said the repairs will be blended in better.

Cllr Tenanty said the handrails were disintegrating, and while the Senior Executive Engineer did not believe that to be the case, he said he would check again.