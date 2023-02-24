Applications lodged for mobile phone boosters in North Louth

Cllr John Reilly, right, with an operator from Get Connected

There could be some good news in store for frustrated mobile phone users in north Louth.

Cllr John Reilly confirmed that ‘Get Connected’, a company he had dealt with in relation to conducting a phone signal survey, had recently applied for permission to erect booster technology in Kilkerley, Knockbridge, Kilcurry and Whitestown.

He revealed the masts can boost signal by 2km and are very effective at addressing blackspots in rural areas, where it is not commercially viable for the mobile phone operators to cover.

“People can’t work from home unless they have relaible mobile phone signal or broadband, and I know that the situation is so bad in the Wilville area that you when you take nice photos at the beach, you have to wait until you get back to the main road to share them.”

He asked the council exececutives that when the applications come in that they be processed as swiftly as possible.