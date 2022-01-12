Application for warehouse and new Dundalk Rugby Club boundary fence

Permission is being sought for a new warehouse on the outskirts of Dundalk.

Storm Rush Limited has applied to Louth County Council for a development at a site to the rear of nos. 6 - 12 Lios Mead and accessible via existing access road off Hardy’s Lane, Blackrock Road.

It is for construction of a two-storey warehouse building (1,325sq.m) and associated concrete yard; provision of 12 car parking spaces, 2 truck/van parking spaces and 10 cycle parking spaces; creation of new vehicular entrance to site off the existing access road along the southern boundary; and all associated site development works including landscaping, boundary treatment and SuDs drainage works necessary to facilitate the development.

The application is accompanied by a Natura Impact Statement.

Dundalk RFC has applied for permission for a new front boundary wire mesh fencing and wire mesh entrance gate along Mill Road, including all associated site development works and landscaping.