Anniversary celebrations give pause for thought on today’s housing policy

The news that two of Dundalk’s best known housing estates, Fatima and Pearse Park will be celebrating significant milestones within the next year provides the opportunity to reflect on the current social housing policy in the town in contrast to the era, in the 1940’s and ‘50’s when the two estates were built.

The two schemes, built on virgin land by the Urban Council, have matured into much sought after dwellings, and in many cases the properties were enhanced from their original structures by extending kitchens and adding extra rooms.

Fatima which this year celebrated it’s 70th anniversary was not universally welcomed by townspeople when it was built, and this included some of the tenants who were allocated houses there.

The main complaint was that the houses were located too far out of town, for at a time when few people owned cars, and workers in the town’s shoe, tobacco and engineering factories returned home during the one hour break for their dinner the argument was advanced at many council meetings that there was not sufficient time for workers to cycle too and from work at lunch time.

Now because of the town’s expansion to the west the Fatima estate would be regarded as “convenient to the town centre” by an ambitious estate agent.

Cluan Enda on the other hand was built much closer to the town, convenient to St. Joseph’s Church and schools, and indeed the only complaint - and it was voiced on isolated occasions at council meetings - was that pedestrians getting to town or church from the estate had to climb the steep hill over the railway line on St. Alphonsus Road.

That bridge is no longer an impediment, nor is the task of getting to town from Cluan Enda for the town has moved closer to the estate in recent decades.

Irrespective of the location of the two estates in relation to proximity to the town, the first tenants allocated the new homes by the council came from a much different social structure than today.

They were mostly all families who had either shared homes with their parents, or lived in poor rented accommodation, with few having the luxury of the bathroom.

Naturally there was a great sense of joy and relief when families were allocated a house, even if the allocation process was a little flawed with political patronage and lobbying involved as councillors had a major say in the final housing list that was released with great anticipation and much fanfare.

It was a rare occasion in those days that a single parent was allocated a house.

Nowadays the process involved in the allocation of social housing is much more structured, relying on a tested points system, devoid in most part of political persuasion, and is having to cope with demands, such as accommodating emigrants, that could never have been envisaged 70 years ago.

Whatever about the allocation system nowadays compared with 70 years ago, the need for housing is just as acute as ever, but if councillors and planners take time out to visit the celebrations that both estates plan, they would do well to reflect on the policy that built these relatively small terraced housing estates, and how well they have matured over time to valued, convenient, easily maintained homes in which to live.