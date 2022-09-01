An Bord Pleanala blocks 148-hectare solar farm in Co Meath

An Bórd Pleanála upheld Meath County Council's decision to turn down the application for a large solar farm.

An Bord Pleanála has refused permission for a solar energy farm outside Drogheda.

In so doing, it upheld a decision by Meath County Council to block the 148-hectare development split between three main parcels of land, south-east of Drogheda and north of the Julianstown junction of the M1 and comprising 31 fields.

Solar Farmers Ltd (Part of the Energia Group), in a revised application, had sought the go-ahead for a solar energy development spread over three distinct plots of land – the western site, central site and eastern site on lands at Rogerstown, Smithstown, Calliaghstown, Pilltown and Ballymad, Drogheda, Co. Meath.

It included solar arrays, access to the western site from the R108 and to the central and eastern sites from the R132 (old Dublin Road), 7 battery storage containers, MV power stations and client substation.

Permission was also sought for screen planting, infill hedgerow and tree planting, earthen berms, other planting including wildflower meadow and using bird seed mix, placing of log piles and installation of bat boxes, internal access tracks, fencing, CCTV and other infrastructure including the location of 3 construction compounds.

The original submission to the planning authority provided for a similar development albeit of larger scale in terms of the number of solar arrays.

Meath County Council refused permission on the grounds that the proposal would endanger public safety by reason of traffic hazard as the main access point to the eastern site adjoins an agricultural entrance which has not been blocked as required.

‘The applicant has not demonstrated that the proposed development would not have a significant adverse effect on the Natura 2000 sites.’

The council noted it had the potential to result in a negative impact on the River Nanny Valley.

Solar Farmers Ltd appealed that decision to An Bord Pleanála.

The grounds of the appeal included that it had fenced off the access point to ensure that no agricultural vehicles could utilise the access points during development of the proposed solar farm thereby eradicating any potential vehicles blocking of sightlines and/or creating a traffic hazard on the R132.

‘The proposed development will not result in likely significant adverse effects on the integrity of European sites.’

The submission continued that due to the design iterations undertaken, the enclosed nature of the site and the additional mitigation planting, the visual integrity of, and uniqueness of the landscape will be maintained.

‘A number of rigorous environmental and technical assessments were undertaken to ensure compliance with all relevant planning and associated legislation with appropriate mitigations and enhancements.’

An inspector from An Bord Pleanála recommended that permission be refused.

The Board decided to refuse permission generally in accordance with the inspector’s recommendation.

‘It is considered that the submitted Natura Impact Statement is not based on best available scientific information.

‘Specifically, it is considered that significant effects on the River Nanny estuary and shore, Boyne estuary, River Boyne, River Blackwater, Boyne coast and estuary in view of the conservation objectives of these sites arising from the project individually or in combination with other plans or projects, cannot be excluded.’

The Board continued that based on the information submitted with the application and appeal, it was considered by its nature, scale and location, that the Board was not satisfied that the proposed development would be appropriately sited so as to protect and enhance the quality, character and distinctiveness of ‘this very high value landscape’.

‘The proposed development would, therefore, be contrary to the development plan objectives and would not be in accordance with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.’