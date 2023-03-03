€1,500 cheque presentation at Lifestyle’s Women’s Day event

Members of the Lifestyle Group take part in a Greek dance as part of International Women's Day.

Members of the Liftestyle Group in Ballsgrove present the Drogheda Hospice Homecare with a cheque for €1,500. Left to right Helen Lynch, Vera Murphy, Bridget Healy, Marie McLoughlin, Sr Paula, Joan McQuillan, Sr Anne, Emer Leslie and Eileen Casey.

Pulling into the car park of the Holy Family Boxing Club last Wednesday, there was definitely a hint of the Mediterranean in the air, despite the March drizzle!

For wafting from within the walls was the sound of haunting Greek music, just one of the many events taking place this month to mark International Women’s Day.

"This is our Tai Chi class, which as many people will know improves strength, flexibility, aerobic conditioning and balance,” explains Sr Paula, one of the co-ordinators of the Lifestyle Development Group which holds classes in the club.

"We decided to do something a bit different today and have everyone move to some beautiful Greek music, and everyone seems to be enjoying themselves.”

The other special event taking place on that morning is the presentation of a cheque to Joan McQuillan of Drogheda Hospice Homecare for a remarkable €1,500, the proceeds of recent fundraising efforts in the group.

"We are so grateful to the group for this money and it will go a long way to helping with our work,” said volunteer Joan McQuillan. “Our main role at the moment is driving people to hospital appointments in the Lourdes or to Dublin, and this will allow us to carry on the invaluable work started by Camel Freeman all those years ago.”

The event on Wednesday March 1st was the start of a month of events to mark International Women’s Day.

"Each of the events on a Wednesday will be in relation to health and wellbeing between 10am and 12pm, and we were delighted to be able to present the cheque to the hospice to help with their amazing work,” said Sr Anne.

There are many other classes to choose from in the group on a daily basis, like Line Dancing, Knitting, Oil Painting and Mindfulness.

Full details can be found on their Facebook page or by calling 041 9843209 or emailing adulteducation@lifedev.ie.