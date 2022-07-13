Young Killarney swimmers enjoy successful week of competition in UL Sport Arena

Ian Coffey (16) from Muckross spent this week competing in the National Division 2 Competition in the UL Sport Arena in Limerick.

Ella Cremin (13) from Lissivigeen came home with two gold medals and one silver.

It’s a week that young Ella Cremin and Ian Coffey will not easily forget as the pair – both members of the Killarney Swimming Club – enjoyed a hugely successful outing at the University of Limerick’s Sports Arena.

The duo spent the week competing in the National Division 2 Competition and to say that their hard work in preparation for the event paid off would be an understatement with both Ian and Ella going above and beyond to achieve amazing results.

For Ian, still just 16 years old, his hours and hours of training paid off as he enjoyed two excellent swims where the Muckross native got two PBs in both the 200M Freestyle and 100m Breastroke.

As for Ella, who hails from Lissivigeen, the 13-year old belied her young age and rose to the occasion as she came home with two gold medals and one silver. She came first in the 100M Backstroke and the 50M Freestyle, and also came second in the 200M IM.

"This is a huge achievement for Ella and Ian and for Killarney Swimming Club,” said Elaine O’Donoghue, the PRO for Killarney Swimming Club.