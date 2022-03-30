Why are our dragonflies under threat?

One in six dragonfly species is condemned to extinction according to the latest update of the Red List of Threatened Species – which now identifies 40,000 species at risk of extinction. The Red List is a sombre ‘inventory of the global conservation status of biological species’, compiled by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

The assessment of 6,016 species of dragonflies and damselflies finds that 16% are threatened. These metallic tinged invertebrates are beacons of good water quality and the health of freshwater habitats but IUCN describes the declines as “symptomatic of the widespread loss of the marshes, swamps and free-flowing rivers they breed in, mostly driven by the expansion of unsustainable agriculture and urbanisation around the world.”

In light of these findings and following on from the success of the Year of the Bee (2019) and the Covid-interrupted Year(s) of the Butterfly (2020/2021) we are dedicating 2022 to Year of the Dragonfly. It will be our guiding principle for many of the conservation works within the park. As well, our Centre ecologists will be hosting more talks and events around the Wetlands Park, discussing the conservation issues surrounding these enigmatic insects and what individuals and community groups can do to protect them.

Dragonflies and Damselflies:

Both dragonfly and their needle like cousins the damselflies are part of the group Odonata. There are two dozen resident species of Odonatans in Ireland, four of which are in danger of extinction. Odonatan lineage recedes into deep time, a term used by geologists to grasp the unimaginable swathes of time that have proceeded human thought. It is a tectonic timescale. Measuring the life cycle of not men but mountains; from their rising to their erosion.

Dragonflies are iridescent relics of this time, part of a division of insects known as palaeoptera the ‘ancient-winged’. They can trace their genealogy to some very old and very large relatives: Meganeuropsis permiana, the largest insect that ever lived. Often referred to as Griffinflies, their fossils, have wingspans nearly half a metre and can be found in strata from the Upper Carboniferous of Europe, 325 million years ago (Mya) and their book closes about 247 Mya during Permian–Triassic extinction event.

Learn more at workshops at Tralee Bay Wetlands:

It would be a great pity to lose these ancient animals as a consequence of the reckless stewardship of our wetlands. If you want to be involved in conservation “The National Biodiversity Data Centre” (NBDC) is currently in the middle of a four-year all-Ireland Citizen Science survey of dragonflies and damselflies, we encourage anyone with the ability to take part.

Their website provides great resources on Dragonfly identification and guides to the recording process - one simple way to participate in the survey is to visit the same site twice in a year, first from April to June, then from July to September, and record and submit what you see.

For a more hands on education in Dragonflies keep on eye the Tralee Bay Wetlands Eco & Activity website and social as we will be running workshops in conjunction with the NBDC later in the year.