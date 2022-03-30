Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 5.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Year of the Dragonfly

The Emperor Dragonfly at Tralee Bay Wetlands. Expand

Close

The Emperor Dragonfly at Tralee Bay Wetlands.

The Emperor Dragonfly at Tralee Bay Wetlands.

The Emperor Dragonfly at Tralee Bay Wetlands.

kerryman

Thomas Canavan, Tralee Bay Wetlands

Why are our dragonflies under threat?

One in six dragonfly species is condemned to extinction according to the latest update of the Red List of Threatened Species – which now identifies 40,000 species at risk of extinction. The Red List is a sombre ‘inventory of the global conservation status of biological species’, compiled by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Privacy