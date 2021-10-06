Woman rushed to hospital after collision in Listowel

A WOMAN in her sixties has been rushed to hospital following a collision in Listowel earlier this afternoon.

The woman was involved in a collision with a car while she was walking at the junction of the John B Keane Road and the Ballygologue Road at around 3pm. The Kerryman understands that she sustained a head injury in the incident.

She was rushed by ambulance into University Hospital Kerry where she is currently being treated for her injuries amid deep concern for her welfare.

Gardaí investigating the collision have now closed the entire junction to facilitate a forensic examination of the scene. Anyone who might have witnessed the incident is urged to contact Listowel Garda Station.