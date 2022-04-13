West Limerick dancers are pride of Kerry’s Rinceoirí Na Ríochta dance school

Killian came 3rd in the boys 12-13 championship at the Oireachtas Rince na Cruinne in Belfast at the weekend.

Ian came 5th in world at the boys 14-15 category at the Oireachtas Rince na Cruinne in Belfast at the weekend.

The future of Irish dancing in West Limerick is certainly in good hands if the performances of brothers Killian and Ian Kenny over the weekend are anything to go by as the pair took home a third and fifth place finish at the hugely competitive Oireachtas Rince na Cruinne in Belfast.

The boys, who dance for Rinceoirí na Ríochta in Tralee, have been training for three years to get on the world stage, as the championships were cancelled in both 2020 and 2021 as a result of COVID.

Killian came 3rd in the boys 12-13 championships, while Ian came 5th in the boys 14-15. The boys are trained by Jimmy Smith, Triona Breen, Kenneth Breen, and Miriam O'Sullivan. The hard work doesn't stop now though, as the boys are straight back into training for The Irish Nationals, which will be held in June.

Jimmy spoke to The Kerryman this week at his and the school’s pride at Killian and Ian's achievements.

"We’re all very proud of what they’ve done. It’s great for them to bring two globes from the World Championships home to Kerry. All their hard work over the years has paid off and they can look forward now to taking part in the Irish Nationals in June," he said.