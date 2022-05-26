West Kerry parish lodges planning application for major community project

Members of the Lios Póil local community supporting the redevelopment plans for their community centre, representing Coiste Forbartha Lios Póil, Coiste Pobail Lios Póil, Féile Lios Póil, Youth Club Lios Póil, Banna Ceoil Lios Póil, Rinceoirí Na Ríochta, Scoil Naomh Eoin Baiste, CLG Lio Póil, Naíonra agus Seirbhísí Iarscoile Lios Póil. Photo by Manuela Dei Grandi

Eyes in Lios Póil are very much on the future and a cross-community project at the community’s focal point in Garraí na dTor.

A planning application has been lodged for full planning permission to refurbish and extend the existing community building, Halla John L Ó Súilleabháin, in Garraí na dTor. The facility was built some 40 years ago and, at the time, may have been one of the foremost examples in Kerry of what a community can achieve when it fixes its mind and energy on a goal.

And to this day, the building remains at the heart of much of what’s good about Lios Póil, but it’s understandably showing its age. The building fabric has deteriorated, with significant subsidence in one corner, and there are signs, also, of water ingress and dampness, among other issues.

It also falls short of several building-regulations requirements.

But the locality is channelling some of the energy of the 1970s and 1980s into the present day, and in 2019, a committee formed with the purpose of breathing new life into the facility. Sixty-eight per cent of Lios Póil households responded to a survey gathering ideas of how the hall could be improved, and a feasibility study was carried out in 2021 to see how best to go about meeting the community’s changing needs.

If the design laid out by local architect Barry McKenna gets the green light from planning, work will include a two-storey extension of the existing building, providing an enlarged sports hall; changing room and shower facilities; a gym; a kitchen; and more. Permission is also sought for a detached single-storey building at the entrance to the pitch, and this would contain an equipment store and kiosk; while retention permission is sought for the 2006-built extension to the existing dressing rooms.

The benefits, as outlined by Mr McKenna, will include individual spaces for existing stakeholders; wheelchair access; a much-more energy-efficient building; and more besides.

While the project is billed very much as one that will benefit the whole community, all of the many groups who use the hall, the works could prove especially timely given that CLG Lios Póil was recently selected as the 2027 host of Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta, a competition that brings together many Irish-speaking football teams from throughout Ireland.

Securing the grant-backing and carrying out the fund-raising needed to make the project a reality is a headache for another day; first, it must clear the planning hurdle.

Speaking on behalf of the hall committee, Robert Brosnan told The Kerryman that the work is sorely needed.

“Barry has a lot of work done and has pulled out all the stops for us,” he said.

“We’re just hoping the planners and the powers-that-be look kindly on it as it’s a much-needed community facility.

“The hall is a focal point for the community, and there’s a big job of work ahead of us, but it is needed.

“If we don’t have a good-quality hall for people to meet in and keep the community together, we’d be in dire straits.

“It’s time for renewal.”