Well-travelled Listowel man, Damien, bags unique Tripadvisor title

A Listowel man, Damien Stack – who works as an consultant anesthetist in University Hospital Kerry – has secured himself a very unique title this week after he was named as as ‘the best-travelled reviewer on Tripadvisor'.

The review site has published a break doen of its stats as it reaches a milestone of publishing one billion reviews and traveller insights

The Kerry man has visited 193 different countries and he has left reviews on the website for 176 of these.

Damien was interviewed this week by Sean Moncrieff on his show on Newstalk about his new found fame and his reviews and he revealed that while he's enjoyed his visits to almost every country he’s been too – countries which include those less travelled to such as North Korea, Eritrea and Turkmenistan – it hasn’t always been smooth sailing.

"They [the reviews] would mainly consist of hotels, restaurants you’d visit, the sights that would be on Tripadvisor that you could review. It [what he would write] would depend on how long you’re in each country, the size of the country etc,” he said.

”I see Tripadvisor kind of as a way of keeping track of the places that I was in and uploading photos to their website. Also, I find it very handy myself for reviewing hotels and stuff, especially off the beaten track like in certain African cities and countries that are totally not on the normal tourist trail. it’s very difficult to get information on them anything you can get from Tripadvisor, I found was pretty accurate and usually unbiased reviews,” he continued.

Speaking on the show about his worst travel experience, Damien revealed a near miss in the South Sudan.

”That was a scary one. They tried to kidnap me there. I was just going down the main street of Juba, the capital, on my first day there. I was coming back from a restaurant and I took a motorbike taxi, which I probably shouldn’t have done. It was difficult to get normal taxis there, they didn’t seem to have many," he said.

“Next thing, I was cut off by two guys on another motorbike pretending to be police but I think their ID was fake. That kind of formed into a mob and I tried to get away from them and talk them down. Normally if you stand up to these guys, they’ll back because they’re usually just looking for money but no these guys didn’t and the street at the time had some armoured tanks at the side and I was trying to wave at them for help but it was no good. I was knocking on a couple of UN vehicles but they wouldn't let me in either,” said Damien.

”It became more and more aggressive and they started hitting me in the back of the head. They wanted to make me fight back, there was about 20 of them at this stage. They were trying to grab my phone and wallet even though I tried to pay them off with their local money. Eventually, I ran up the street and jumped over the soldier’s AK47’s into a UN armoured vehicle and laid down between the six of them,” he said.

Going on, Damien said that the police and the UN told him that he did the right thing.

"I asked them whether they were trying to kill me, kidnap me or rob me and the police said that it was probably all three,” he said.

Speaking about the other countries he’s been to, he said that North Korea was a place he really enjoyed.

“North Korea is one of the easier ones to get to. It was very nice, I was there for four nights on a group tour. They had some great beer there, the people seemed okay. Obviously it’s a totalitarian state. You couldn’t get out of your hotel at night. They had fantastic museums, monuments and some great skyscrapers in the city centre, I was quite happy with it.”

Finishing up, he said that his favourite place of all was, Butan is his favourite place