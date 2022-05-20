WATCH: Trailer for Killarney native Jessie Buckley's new horror film, ‘Men’

Killarney native Jessie Buckley's new film 'Men' - directed by Alex Garland (Ex Machina and Annihilation) - will be released in cinemas in Ireland on June 3.

Fresh from an Academy Award nomination a few months ago for her role in ‘The Lost Daughter' as well a ‘Best Actress in a Musical’ Olivier Award for her role as Sally Bowles in the West End revival of Cabaret in April, Killarney actress Jessie Buckley will now grace the big screens once more early next month in her new film, entitled ‘Men’.

The film is directed by Alex Garland, the director behind such mind-bending sci-fi films Ex Machina and Annihilation, and it stars Jessie as Harper Marlowe, a woman who goes on a solo holiday in the English countryside while mourning her husband who seemingly jumped off of their roof, plunging to his death.

Yet Buckley’s character is still haunted by her loss, especially after biting into the “forbidden fruit” on the property of her bed and breakfast.

Jessie’s character Harper starts seeing ghosts everywhere and the Academy Award nominee’s character seems to be trapped in a purgatory of her own making, with each male figure demanding that she take responsibility for her spouse’s death and the blame for his unhappiness.

Jessi stars alongside actor Rory Kinnear – he of ‘Penny Dreadful’ fame as well as starring as the Bill Tanner in the last number of installments in the James Bond franchise including the most recent ‘No Time To Die' – who plays Geoffrey, the owner of the holiday house that Buckley’s character rents. Kinnear also portrays the numerous "men" in the village that Harper visits.

The film is set for release in Irish cinemas on June 3.

Watch the trailer for ‘Men’ down below: