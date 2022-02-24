Volunteers sought in Tralee to help with respite for families dealing with cancer

Community Cancer Caregivers (CCC) CLG was established in February 2020. It was founded in order to create a network of volunteers within a community to assist other families within the same community who have had a cancer diagnosis or are undergoing a treatment for cancer.

The Community Cancer Caregivers, a national organisation founded in February 2020 to create a network of volunteers within a community to assist other families in the same community who have had a cancer diagnosis or are undergoing treatment for cancer, are currently on the lookout for volunteer caregivers in the Tralee area.

It was initially established to help families in the North Kildare area but this has since grown to now providing the service in all counties within the Republic of Ireland.

The group’s aim is to provide relief of financial and social hardships for these families by providing a no-cost caregiving and support service during periods of doctor appointments or convalescence.

The group have been contacted by a member of the Tralee community asking for help and the group are now asking for anyone who might be interested in helping out – for just fours hours a week for six months – to get in touch with them.

Donna Phelan, one of the National Co-Ordinator’s for the organisation spoke to The Kerryman this week about what the role of the volunteer(s) would entail.

“We only look for four hours a week from the volunteers and basically, the volunteer will go out to the home and just help mind the kids. There’s no housework, there’s nothing. It’s just to mind the kids or they can bring them to their house. It’s just to give them [the kids] a break from what is going on at home and so they don’t have to see their parent struggling,” she said.

"In this circumstance, it’s two little children, a one-year-old and a three-year-old I think. They will just need to be minded, they don’t go to playschool or anything like that yet so it would just be a case of minding the kids in the morning, for one morning a week,” Donna continued.

Going on, Donna said that the main goal of their organisation is to give both the parents and especially the kids some respite.

“As children, they rely on us as their parents. we’re everything to them. For them then to see their parent go through that pain and struggle of cancer treatment , it’s really tough so we, through the volunteers, we try to bring a little bit of normality back into their lives. For hour hours every week, they’re guaranteed they don’t have to worry about anything and they can just have fun,” Donna said.

If you think you would be interested in helping to volunteer in the Tralee area, them just head to their website and click on the ‘Become A Volunteer' tab where you will find the application form.