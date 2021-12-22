Volunteers brave winter cold for pre-Christmas Banna beach clean-up

18 bags and two crates of rubbish were collected by volunteers at Banna Coastcare at the weekend.

Banna Rescue helping to take away a large red rope that was collected by the Banna Coastcare group as part of their final beach clean-up of 2021.

Volunteers pictured taking part in the Banna Coastcare's last beach clean up of 2021 at the weekend.

Fresh from their recent win at the Ocean Hero 2021 awards, volunteers from Banna Coastcare were back at again recently as they took part in their final clean-up of 2021, just a few days before Christmas.

25 volunteers of all ages were out in force early last Sunday morning as they donned their woolly hats, gloves and high-vis vests, picked up their pickers and set to work on making sure that their beloved Banna Beach was as clean as possible at years end.

The beach blitz clean-up, which took just around an hour, was well worth it, with volunteers collecting a whopping 18 bags and two crate fulls of rubbish in that short time, showing what can be achieved in such a short time when people come together.

A large red rope, Rachel Geary of Banna Coastcare said, was easily the largest piece of marine litter ever removed from the beach during one of the group’s cleanups. Going on, she said that a big thank you is due to Banna Rescue who helped them to remove the rope.

"This would not have been possible without their help,” she said.

Finally, after such a tough morning’s work, volunteers had well and truly earned a treat at the end of it; enter Jason Phelan of the Salty Souls Cafe who was on hand to provide some delicious hot chocolate to help warm everyone up.

