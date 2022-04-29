Vital advice as the Leaving looms – don't lose sight of the big picture

It is without doubt that every parent/guardian wants the best for their son/daughter during the Leaving Certificate year. Feedback received from some 6th year parents/guardians on the impact the Leaving Certificate year has specifically on them, and not the actual students, is fascinating.

From weight gain to weight loss, due to over or undereating brought on by stress, to cancellation of the year’s holidays, to acting as sentry on duty outside bedrooms, to payment of bribes to promises of exotic holidays, latest gadgets, etc the list goes on.

Below are some tips for parents/guardians – based on my own personal experience from working with thousands of students and their parents over the years. These will help leading up to and during the Leaving Certificate exams.

The significance of the Leaving Certificate.

It is important for all involved to realise that the Leaving Certificate will not make or break a student. While at this present time, it may seem the most important thing in the world, it is equally important to remember that it is not. It is a means to an end. A means that, in a lot of cases, does not reflect the full potential or abilities a student possesses. Having a great future and leading a full and rewarding life is not dependent on the Leaving Certificate.

Be realistic.

As parents or guardians, you need to be aware and accept your student’s historical pattern of results and how these relate to potential CAO points. Every parent/guardian wants their son/daughter to do their very best and to be happy with their results. Students should not be pressurised to aim for a 600 points course if parents/guardians know that with hard work and effort, the scope of their ability is 400 points. When Leaving Certificate results are released, it is most disheartening to see images of 600-point students with School Principals in the media; when a student who achieves half those results ie 300 points, may have worked equally as hard and put in the same effort; but not get the same recognition.

Treat as individuals.

Be aware of differences within families. Don’t compare siblings, each person is an individual, in their aptitudes and abilities, and how they will perform in exam settings. One may be very well suited to rote learning and then regurgitating material for the Leaving Certificate formal examination scenario. A brother, or sister, may struggle to perform with this type of learning style and examination scenario, this needs to be taken into consideration. It does not mean one is more able than the other.

Put the students in the driving seat.

Allow the Leaving Certificate students to take control and drive their own study and revision sessions. If they themselves take ownership of the situation, they are more invested in the process and the learning outcomes will be far more beneficial. It is important to remember too if they progress to college; they will be responsible for their own study and assignments, so parents are hindering the development of these essential skills by taking over. While some parents offer incentives to encourage studying and for attaining certain grades in the Leaving Certificate; the student will get far more value if they realise that they personally will reap the rewards of hard work. The drive should come from within to do well and not from an external factor such as the promise of money.

Encourage rather than nag.

It is tempting to constantly tell the Leaving Certificate student that they should be in their room studying when you see them ‘hanging around’. When this nagging approach is used it just causes friction and upset, negatively impacting all the family.

Support with food and treats.

Good nutritious food is important leading up to and during the Leaving Certificate exams.

The odd treat is also nice for a student, who is working hard. It is important that students eat well and drink plenty of water to ensure they are well set up physically to perform to the best of their ability.

Continue with Hobbies/Pastimes.

Do not stop a Leaving Certificate student from keeping up their hobby/interest/sport when studying for the exams. It is reasonable, however, not to allow such activities to take place for hours on end, every night of the week. From a mental and physical health perspective, at regular intervals over the week, such activities and breaks from study are hugely beneficial to the student.

Grinds.

If a student is struggling with a subject, a grind can provide great support prior to the Leaving Certificate exams.

It is important that grinds are not used to replace the school classes and assigned schoolwork, rather to support and supplement schoolwork in the subject.

At times, students disengage with the teacher/subject in the school and rely solely on the grinds. This is not an ideal situation, and the student will not get the benefits they should.

Students should not be attending grinds every night of the week across a wide range of subjects. Parents need to consider what will happen if a student progresses to a college course; they may not be able to cope with the class material without similar additional support.

Options After School.

Parents/guardians need to be aware of the various options after the Leaving Certificate outside of CAO and third-level colleges. Apprenticeships (leading to the same qualification as a college degree in some cases) and Further Education and Training (PLC Courses & Traineeships) provide great alternatives and thus remove the pressure of the Leaving Certificate alone determining careers. It is well worth researching these very cost-effective options.

Normality.

Try and keep things as normal as possible leading up to and during the exams.

The students will hear nothing but talk about the Leaving Certificate in schools, in the media, on social media, contributing to increased levels in stress and anxiety.

It is important for parents to communicate with their Leaving Certificate students as much as possible, allowing them to openly discuss any fears or worries they may have about the upcoming exams.

Ensure to keep some time for regular fun family activities together – ie watching a film, going to a match, ordering pizza, etc.

Ensure normal sleeping patterns are followed, discourage very late or all-night study sessions; this will impact on their ability to work/perform the next day. The more normal everybody behaves, and the more relaxed the atmosphere in the house at this time, the better the student will function and perform.

Mary Lucey Founder Career Ahead Careerahead.ie marylucey@careerahead.ie contact number: 0879338941