Vital advice as the Leaving looms – don't lose sight of the big picture

Career guidance expert Mary Lucey writes that it is vitally important to keep things in perspective as the Leaving Cert looms – don’t heap unneccessary pressure on already over-stressed students

Career Ahead founder Mary Lucey. Photo by Domnick Walsh Expand
Resist the urge to nag - it's counter-productive. Stock image Expand

Career Ahead founder Mary Lucey. Photo by Domnick Walsh

It is without doubt that every parent/guardian wants the best for their son/daughter during the Leaving Certificate year. Feedback received from some 6th year parents/guardians on the impact the Leaving Certificate year has specifically on them, and not the actual students, is fascinating.

From weight gain to weight loss, due to over or undereating brought on by stress, to cancellation of the year’s holidays, to acting as sentry on duty outside bedrooms, to payment of bribes to promises of exotic holidays, latest gadgets, etc the list goes on.

