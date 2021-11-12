‘Very concerning’: Bird flu detected in white-tailed sea eagle

A WHITE-tailed sea eagle found near Tarbert has tested positive for avian influenza H5N1, in the latest of a number of birds along the west coast to have been found with the highly-pathogenic strain.

The case was detected after the eagle was ‘submitted’ for testing to the Veterinary Laboratory in Limerick under the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine’s Avian Influenza surveillance programme.

That programme established the strain as the exact same found in a peregrine falcon in Galway last week; with other wild birds, including mute and whooper swans and wild geese, in Donegal and Offaly confirmed as positive for the strain yesterday.

Authorities are now reminding poultry farmers of the urgent need to maintain the strictest bio-security checks on poultry and other captive bird stocks.

Though the risk of infection posed to humans is ‘low’ as there has not been any case of bird to human transmission recorded globally, members of the public are asked not to handle any dead birds. Rather, carcasses should be reported to the Department of Agriculture or the National Parks and Wildlife Service.

As a highly-pathogenic avian disease it poses greatest risk to other birds. The level of pathogenicity describes the likelihood of severe clinical signs or high mortality rates in poultry.

While it can cause serious illness in poultry, consumers need not worry from a public health perspective. Even if positive for the virus, poultry meat and products, including eggs, are considered safe to consume once properly cooked.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said it was very ‘unfortunate’ it was detected in such a rare bird and urged the industry to take mitigating action:

“It is very unfortunate that this case has been detected in such a rare bird, but I would like to commend the work of my Department’s wild bird AI Surveillance programme. It is important that we remain vigilant, and I would also urge that flock owners should also be watchful. We should do everything that we can to ensure that potentially-infected wild birds do not have contact with domestic flocks.”

Minister of State for Heritage at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Malcolm Noonan, described the development as ‘very concerning’.

“These confirmations of Avian Influenza are very concerning. There is the immediate issue of the direct impacts on birds generally, and also, of course, there may be issues arising that impact on birds of conservation concern, including those being re-introduced to the wild under projects such as the flagship White-Tailed Sea Eagle Re-Introduction Project,” he said, adding:

"The NPWS will continue to support Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine colleagues in monitoring and addressing this evolving situation. In the meantime, I would ask members of the public not to handle any dead birds. Instead, they should contact local Department of Agriculture or NPWS offices.”

A spokesperson for the Department said it remains in close contact with farmers and others involved in the industry.

"These additional findings of H5N1 in wild birds highlights the risk of introduction of avian influenza to the poultry sector. The Department has been liaising closely with colleagues from the National Parks and Wildlife Service. The Department also remains in close contact with industry stakeholders and reiterates that strict bio-security measures are necessary to prevent the introduction of avian influenza into poultry and captive bird flocks. Flock owners should remain vigilant for any signs of disease in their flocks and report any disease suspicion to their nearest Department Veterinary Office.”