US rep Richard Neal rekindles Kerry links with visit to Kingdom

Without going back too far, Representative Richard Neal can trace his ancestry to West Kerry, and he was no stranger to this part of the world even prior to his latest visit in recent days.

But for many who joined the US House of Representatives member as he led a Congressional delegation across the Atlantic in the past week, it was a first taste of what Kerry and Corca Dhuibhne have to offer – and all feedback received since suggests they may come back for more.

The party touched down at Farranfore last week before a hugely well-received visit to the west. This welcoming effort included bringing delegation members, by helicopter, to An Blascaod Mór – Ireland’s last stop before America.

Neal serves as co-chair of the Congression Friends of Ireland caucus, which was set up to advance the cause of peace in Northern Ireland. Neal’s travel schedule included an address to Seanad Éireann, at Senator Mark Daly’s request, on Tuesday – this was due to take part as The Kerryman went to print – and meetings in Belfast, London, and Brussels. It comes at a particularly sensitive time for the north of the country, with thorny questions emerging again over matters such as Brexit, the recent Stormont elections, the Protocol, and more besides.

And while Neal hardly needed encouragement to take a positive impression of Ireland with him as he continued his cross-Atlantic engagements beyond this island, Corca Dhuibhne’s efforts to welcome him and the delegation made sure of the matter.

The party stayed at the Skellig Hotel in Dingle and ate at Fenton’s restaurant, where they were treated to music, song, and poetry from some of West Kerry’s brightest talents. Neal also paid respects to his ancestry in Ventry on a visit to the graveyard, and while Ionad an Bhlascaoid is closed for renovations, its café was open temporarily to welcome the delegation. All of this reinforced the strong links between West Kerry and Springfield in Massachusetts – a place synonymous with emigration from this part of the world, and part of Neal’s constituency – and returned the warm welcome Neal gave the sizeable West Kerry contingent who travelled to The Big E expo in West Springfield three years ago.

“We were absolutely delighted to share the heritage of the island with this group,” Lorcán Ó Cinnéide of Ionad an Bhlascaoid told The Kerryman. “I think it was highly successful for them and for us.”