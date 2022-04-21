Upcoming Siamsa Tíre play to help raise funds for NOVAS homeless services

Siamsa Tíre announced this week that they will be partnering up – via the upcoming production of 'Silent' (pictured) in the famous theatre – with the NOVAS homeless services here in Tralee and around the country to help funds for the organisation.

It all kicks off today week (Thursday, April 28) when Fishamble Theatre bring their production of ‘Silent’ – by Pat Kinevane – to Siamsa Tíre. This award-winning play tells the touching and challenging story of a homeless man called McGoldrig, who once had splendid things but who has now lost it all, including his home and his mind.

His story may be a fictional one, but one only has to watch the news to see that it’s a sad reality for many in Ireland today and it is why group such as the NOVAS Homeless Services was set up in 2002 to provide services to people like McGoldrig, people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness in Limerick, Dublin, Kerry, Tipperary, Clare, and Cork.

Enter Siamsa Tíre who decided that they wanted to do their part in helping to fight the scourge on our society that is homelessness.

“During lockdown, the team here at Siamsa Tíre discussed ways in which we could support our local community and one of the ideas we came up with was helping the many deserving charities we have here with their fundraising efforts,” says Róisín McGarr, the Executive Director at Siamsa Tíre.

The way they have decided to do this is for these charities to ‘adopt a show’ and so this event will be in support of Arlington Lodge Homeless Shelter, Kerry’s only temporary-supported homeless facility.

“What this means is that they choose one of our upcoming events and start selling tickets for it. Proceeds from those ticket sales are then donated to the charity,” said Roisín who went on to say that scheme benefits everyone.

“It’s a great way for charities to make money as they are not asking people for donations. Instead, they are selling tickets to an enjoyable night out. It’s a fantastic way for people to support a good cause. And for us here at Siamsa Tíre, it’s our way of giving back to the local community that has always been so good to us,” she continued.

Finally, Roisín said that she and everyone at Siamsa are delighted to be working with NOVAS.

“Empathising with individuals and their stories through the arts gives people a way of understanding a human perspective within the enormity of social problems such as homelessness,” she says.

“This powerful piece of theatre introduces us to a person experiencing homelessness, and his story helps to underscore the importance of organisations such as NOVAS in supporting marginalised people in our local community every day. The thematic fit seemed right, and we are delighted to support such a worthy cause,” she finished.

To book tickets to see ‘Silent’, head to Siamsa’s website here: https://siamsatire.com/event/silent-written-by-pat-kinevane-presented-by-fishamble-theatre-company/