Up and coming Kerry band, ‘The Rising’, to play in Siamsa Tíre later this month

Up and coming Kerry band The Rising will play in Siamsa Tíre on Friday, June 17.

It’s take two for a talented young band from Kerry who will finally get the chance to play in front of a live audience at Tralee’s Siamsa Tíre later this month in what is sure to be a fantastic night of craic agus ceol for everyone involved.

It was back in the dark days of lockdown that the traditional music quartet known as The Rising first performed as part of Siamsa Tíre’s Trad Connections concert series but because of restrictions at the time, their concert was a virtual one and streamed online.

Now though, with restrictions now hopefully a permanent thing of the past, the young talented bandwill soon be back at Siamsa and will soon be performing before a live audience.

Taking place on Friday, June 17, the show will showcase the talents of guitarist and banjo player Seán Kelliher and fiddler Cian O’Sullivan, both from Fossa, along with accordionist Stephen O’Leary from Kilcummin and percussionist, singer, and trad dancer Thomas Barrett from Castleisland.

The Rising were formed to coincide with the centenary of the Easter Rising in 2016 and since then they have built a reputation for lively music and the occasional on-stage brush dance so be sure not to miss out.

You can see their last performance at Siamsa Tíre on the theatre’s YouTube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N4Vvd8A_koA