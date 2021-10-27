Kerry

University Hospital Kerry in ‘crisis’

Taoiseach makes a personal Dáil pledge to address the ‘crisis’ unfolding at UHK

Simon Brouder

UNIVERSITY Hospital Kerry (UHK) is in the grip of an unprecedented ‘crisis’, the Dáil has heard, leading to calls for an independent, external enquiry into the management and staffing of Kerry’s main hospital.

The situation has been blamed on a combination of staff shortages; surgery cancellations; staff fatigue and low morale; and changes to the ambulance service.

While the HSE has this week announced a recruitment drive to hire new nursing staff to fill vacancies at the hospital – SIPTU say they have been told an additional 100 nurses are needed – there are growing calls for a full review into the issues at the hospital, where there were 23 patients on trolleys on Tuesday.

