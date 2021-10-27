University Hospital Kerry in ‘crisis’

UNIVERSITY Hospital Kerry (UHK) is in the grip of an unprecedented ‘crisis’, the Dáil has heard, leading to calls for an independent, external enquiry into the management and staffing of Kerry’s main hospital.

The situation has been blamed on a combination of staff shortages; surgery cancellations; staff fatigue and low morale; and changes to the ambulance service.

While the HSE has this week announced a recruitment drive to hire new nursing staff to fill vacancies at the hospital – SIPTU say they have been told an additional 100 nurses are needed – there are growing calls for a full review into the issues at the hospital, where there were 23 patients on trolleys on Tuesday.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar – both former health ministers – have both admitted there are serious issues at UHK, but the current Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has failed, since mid-September, to answer a single question put to him about the situation at UHK.

Though the problems have been highlighted numerous times in recent weeks by medics, unions, TD and Councillors, the problems at UHK got their longest airing in the Dil last week when Deputy Danny Healy-Rae raised the situation with the Taoiseach.

“Three weeks ago, eight senior consultants at University Hospital Kerry wrote to general practitioners and elected members stating: ‘Our hospital is in crisis since the second week of September,’” Deputy Healy-Rae said.

“The letter went on to state that elective surgery has been cancelled, there are high numbers of patients on trolleys in the emergency department, there are staff shortages and staff burn-out, that no surgical day ward is operating and that the acute medical assessment unit is closed more often than it is open,” said Deputy Healy-Rae.

The Kilgarvan-based Independent TD went on to point out that there are 2,300 people on waiting lists for elective surgery, “many of them in pain”; that elective surgery has been cancelled and that elderly people up to 90 years of age are on trolleys in corridors for two or three days as they wait for a bed.

“That is not right. A respectable senior citizen who operated a highly respectable business in Killarney for many years died on a trolley in Tralee hospital. UHK needs 100 additional nurses,” said Deputy Healy Rae.

Deputy Healy-Rae then called for an independent assessment and external review to be carried out to “identify what has gone wrong in order that we can rectify the situation”.

He also told the Taoiseach that there are serious concerns about the lack of senior staff on site at UHK over weekends.

“I am told that senior decision-makers and on-call management rotas are practically non-existent at weekends, that elderly people are being sent home in ambulances without a home-care plan in place, with many of those who can walk being sent home in taxis,” he said.

“I’m told that ambulances are queuing for three to four hours waiting to unload at the accident and emergency department and that ambulances assigned to Kerry, which operate on a 12-hour shift basis, are being redeployed at the start of a shift to areas in Cork and as far away as Dungarvan and that they often complete that shift in Clonmel, leaving Kerry unserviced during that entire shift,” said Deputy Healy-Rae.

Concluding his address to the Dáil, Deputy Healy-Rae said he had never encountered a crisis of such magnitude at UHK.

“Reconfiguration of the ambulance service in 2012 has resulted in a reduction of service in Kerry. Staff are exhausted, mentally and physically. Last month, there were 422 patients on trolleys, while four years ago, there were only 114 people on trolleys. The week before last there were 84 people on trolleys,” he said.

“Never before has a crisis of the dimensions I have set out existed in Kerry. I ask the Taoiseach to deal with this matter urgently,” Deputy Healy Rae said.

In a lengthy and detailed response Taoiseach Micheál Martin – who said the matter had also been raised with him by Kerry TD and Education Minister Norma Foley – acknowledged the serious issues at UHK and pledged that action would be taken to resolve the situation.

However, while acknowledging the problems at UHK – many of which have been blamed on a lack of nursing staff – the Taoiseach attached much of the blame to the COVID pandemic and the HSE network hacking incident earlier this year.

“Suffice to say, COVID has had a very significant impact on our hospitals. It has had an extraordinary impact, along with the cyber attack. Both have had a huge pressurising impact on people working on the front line,” Mr Martin said.

“That said, I want to make clear to the Deputy that the resources are there to deal with staffing issues. Last year alone, the HSE hired approximately 6,000 staff, which was the largest-ever recruitment in any one year”.

“There is funding this year to hire a further 8,000 full-time permanent staff in 2022. That is a significant resource. We need to accelerate the HR side of this in terms of recruitment, but the funding is there to recruit additional staff. That applies across the country, including in Tralee”.

At this point, Deputy Healy-Rae interjected and said the provision of such funding was not apparent in Kerry, and he reiterated his call for an independent review of UHK and asked that retired nurses be sought to fill staffing gaps at the hospital.

“On behalf of the people of Kerry, I ask the Taoiseach to ensure that action is urgently taken to address this crisis to prevent people from dying unnecessarily,” said Deputy Healy-Rae.

“We need a resumption of elective surgery for the many people who are waiting and suffering in severe pain. We need an external and independent review of what has gone wrong so that the hospital can return to providing a safe level of care. That is what I am asking for”.

“We need to ask retired nurses to return to work. In light of the current crisis, we need the many highly skilled nurses who have retired to return for one, two or three days per week. We are in dire need in Kerry and urgent and drastic action is required to rectify the situation,” said Deputy Healy-Rae.

Following Deputy Healy-Rae’s comments, the Taoiseach went on to pledge that he would personally contact the HSE regarding the issues at UHK.

While he did not agree to an external review of the situation at the hospital, he said the HSE had ‘processes’ that could be availed of to examine the root causes of the problems at UHK.

“I will engage with the HSE and the Minister for Health on the specifics of some of the issues raised by the Deputy,” said An Taoiseach.

“I sympathise with the person – I do not know if the Deputy knew the person – who passed in very unacceptable circumstances. As I said, the resources are there to deal with this issue. I will engage with the HSE in terms of the specific issues that the consultants have identified and communicated to all of the public representatives in the Kerry region, as articulated today by the Deputy,” he said.

“Action will be taken. The HSE has confirmed to me that the resources are in place to deal with some of the issues raised by the Deputy, including staff recruitment and measures to alleviate pressures on emergency departments,” he said.

“The Deputy spoke about the need for an external review. The HSE has mechanisms that it can deploy to hospitals if there are issues around governance, which is what the Deputy seems to be implying. I do not know if that is the point he is making in regard to the external review. The HSE has at its disposal units and mechanism to make sure that issues like this are rectified,” said the Taoiseach.

While Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has failed to answer any of the direct questions put to him in the Dáil about the crisis at UHK, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has also admitted there are problems at the hospital.

On foot of a question from Fine Gael Kerry TD Brendan Griffin regarding the number of patients on trolleys at UHK at the time, Mr Varadkar said on September 30 that there appeared to be a problem at the facility.

“I have had a chance to visit University Hospital Kerry in Tralee on a number of occasions, and it is a very fine hospital. However, like many hospitals, it is under a lot of pressure at the moment,” Mr Varadkar said.

“I am told that this morning there were more than 19 patients on trolleys, which is a lot for a relatively small hospital. As is the case in most hospitals across the country, we have seen a big increase in waiting lists because of the backlog of unmet need and care that it was not possible to meet during the pandemic period”.

“I recognise the Deputy is raising these concerns in the House. A task force on waiting lists has been established in the past couple of days but I will ask the Minister, Deputy Stephen Donnelly, to pay particular attention to the situation in County Kerry, which I am aware has deteriorated a lot in recent weeks,” said Mr Varadkar.

Deputy Griffin had also called for a full briefing for all County Kerry Oireachtas Members from the South/South West Hospital Group and management at UHK to discuss this matter and see if a plan could be put in place to address the issues there.

“It is totally unacceptable and the people of County Kerry deserve a better health service than they are getting,” Deputy Griffin said.

In September – prior to the UHK consultants letter to local GPs – SIPTU Branch Organiser Donie Doody wrote to the Head of the HSE South/South West Hospital Group Gerry O’Dwyer seeking an update on the staffing shortage at UHK, where management has told the trade union there is a shortage of around 100 nurses.

Mr Doody has also called for an independent investigation in the situation at the hospital and an explanation as to why so many experienced nurses are leaving their positions.

In September, Mr Doody told The Kerryman that the “grave shortage” of nursing staff at UHK had resulted in “dangerously low” staffing levels on many wards in the hospital.

The staffing shortage and other issues at UHK have also been raised in the Dáil on numerous occasions in recent weeks by Kerry Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly and Independent Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae.

Deputy Daly said “things are falling apart” at UHK and called for urgent Government intervention.

Deputy Healy-Rae told the Dáil that UHK is under “severe strain” and asked why the hospital was “being run into the ground”.

Despite the fact that Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has been asked, directly, on 10 separate occasions since mid September about the ‘crisis’ situation at UHK, he has not responded to one of the questions put to him about it by Kerry TDs.

On each occasion, he has simply referred to the question – most of the from Deputy Daly – as “service matter” and referred it to the HSE for a response.