TY students from St Brigid’s enjoy great success at virtual Eco UNESCO finals

Transition Year students from St Brigid’s Secondary School in Killarney enjoyed great success recently as they took part in the virtuallyu held ECO UNESCO finals where they won three senior category awards as well as two Highly Commended awards, making it a very successful outing for the school.

The five successful groups from the school included: Senior Eco Art and Design Winners: Abbie O Sullivan, Eabha Rudden, Anna Moynihan and Lauren O Mahony who won with their project ‘Save the Bees' while students Aoife O Donoghue, Emma Horan, Molly O Donoghue, Saoirse O Brien and Jessica Flynn were named as Senior Waste Winners with their project title ‘Lesser Litter’.

Elsewhere, Eilis Mullane and Ali O Donoghue were the Senior Local to Global Winners with their project titled ‘Where is our food sourced?’

The school also had two groups that were Highly Commended in the Senior Section of the competition and they were Ava O Mahony, Juliet Copper and Sarah Pigott for their project ‘Beauty and the Butterfly’ and Jessica Fuller, Helen O Connor and Meabh O Sullivan Darcy for their project ‘Save the Waves'.