Trip to European Parliament on the horizon for St Brigid's students

Brussels beckons for four Transition Year (TY) students St Brigid’s Secondary School in Killarney after their entry into a competition looking at the ‘Future of Europe’ was chosen as one of the winners.

Gemma Murphy, Avril Ahern, Eilís Mullane and Ali O'Donoghue are the students in question and their long road to the Europea Parliament in Brussels – which they will hopefully get to visit in April, COVID willing – started back in November of last year when they received an email from their TY co-ordinator with the subject line ‘Competition for TY Students – The Future of Europe’.

The email had been forwarded onto the TY co-ordinator by Billy Kelleher MEP. The email advised that a special Conference on the Future of Europe was being facilitated by the European Union Institutions with a view to having a discussion on how the EU grows and changes over the next number of decades.

Going on Mr. Kelleher said that he is acutely aware of the need to ensure that the voices and ideas of Secondary School students are heard by those making decisions about the Future of Europe and launched a call for digital submissions for TY and Senior Cycle Politics students on what they want the EU to look like in 2046 – 25 years from now.

Their interest piqued, the four girls decided that this was something that they would be interested in and so they decided to submit an entry.

"We, Ali, Avril, Eilís and Gemma, decided to enter this competition because we feel it is important to have our views on the European Union voiced and listened to. We found working in a group beneficial to our project as it allowed us to combine all our views and ideas,” said the girls this week.

"After our initial brainstorming, we prepared a draft of how we would approach this project. Each project member would focus on a particular question. The project looked at the following topics:

Should it be bigger?

What powers will it have?

What will Ireland’s role be?

Should we move to directly elected governments?

As part of their work on the project, the girls created surveys to get a broader perspective of people’s opinions about the future of the EU, they interviewed a number of people for their opinion on the topic and even created Instagram and TikTok accounts specifically for the project.

In addition to this, the girls also paid a visit to a local primary school – something which they described as a “stand out moment” for them – where they said they were impressed by the pupils knowledge of the EU and its role.

It was just before the Christmas holidays last month that they got the news that they’d been chosen as one of the 14 winners.

"When we received the email from Mr Kelleher on advising us that our project was successful, we were absolutely delighted. 14 projects in total were chosen from all over Munster and South Leinster - all our hard work paid off. We are so looking forward to visiting the European Parliament in April!” they finished.