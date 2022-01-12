Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Trip to European Parliament on the horizon for St Brigid's students

Transition Year students Gemma Murphy, Avril Ahern, Eilís Mullane and Ali O'Donoghue’s project was recently chosen as one of the winners of a ‘Future of Europe’ competition and will head to the European Parliament in Brussels in April as reward. 

Students from St Brigid's Secondary School in Killarney: Gemma Murphy, Avril Ahern, Eilís Mullane and Ali O'Donoghue who were selected as one of the winning entries in a recent EU based competition based on their project 'What we want the European Union to look like in 2046 - 25 years from now'. Expand
Anna Cashman of TY is also jetting off to Brussels after she entered an excellent and thought-provoking presentation on what she wanted the European Union to look like in 2046 - 25 years from now. Anna was a solo entry. Anna will be getting notification in the coming days from the organisers of the competition to arrange the logistics for her visit to Brussels and in particular to the European Parliament. Anna is among 14 different project winners from counties all across Munster and South Leinster. Expand

Close

Students from St Brigid's Secondary School in Killarney: Gemma Murphy, Avril Ahern, Eilís Mullane and Ali O'Donoghue who were selected as one of the winning entries in a recent EU based competition based on their project 'What we want the European Union to look like in 2046 - 25 years from now'.

Students from St Brigid's Secondary School in Killarney: Gemma Murphy, Avril Ahern, Eilís Mullane and Ali O'Donoghue who were selected as one of the winning entries in a recent EU based competition based on their project 'What we want the European Union to look like in 2046 - 25 years from now'.

Anna Cashman of TY is also jetting off to Brussels after she entered an excellent and thought-provoking presentation on what she wanted the European Union to look like in 2046 - 25 years from now. Anna was a solo entry. Anna will be getting notification in the coming days from the organisers of the competition to arrange the logistics for her visit to Brussels and in particular to the European Parliament. Anna is among 14 different project winners from counties all across Munster and South Leinster.

Anna Cashman of TY is also jetting off to Brussels after she entered an excellent and thought-provoking presentation on what she wanted the European Union to look like in 2046 - 25 years from now. Anna was a solo entry. Anna will be getting notification in the coming days from the organisers of the competition to arrange the logistics for her visit to Brussels and in particular to the European Parliament. Anna is among 14 different project winners from counties all across Munster and South Leinster.

/

Students from St Brigid's Secondary School in Killarney: Gemma Murphy, Avril Ahern, Eilís Mullane and Ali O'Donoghue who were selected as one of the winning entries in a recent EU based competition based on their project 'What we want the European Union to look like in 2046 - 25 years from now'.

kerryman

Fergus Dennehy

Brussels beckons for four Transition Year (TY) students St Brigid’s Secondary School in Killarney after their entry into a competition looking at the ‘Future of Europe’ was chosen as one of the winners.

Gemma Murphy, Avril Ahern, Eilís Mullane and Ali O'Donoghue are the students in question and their long road to the Europea Parliament in Brussels – which they will hopefully get to visit in April, COVID willing – started back in November of last year when they received an email from their TY co-ordinator with the subject line ‘Competition for TY Students – The Future of Europe’.

Privacy