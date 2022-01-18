Tributes to much loved legend of the vintage, Billy Mason, as he’s laid to rest

Billy Mason from Tralee with his century old steam engine pictured at the 2005 Vintage and Threshing Day in Knockanure. Photo by John Reidy

Tributes have been paid this week to the late Billy Mason, one of the most well-known and well-loved figures on the vintage rally circuit, after he passed away last Tuesday January 11, in the loving care of his family.

Billy, a steam and vintage enthusiast, the Farmers Bridge engineman would, up until a few years ago, travel the length and breath of the country displaying his beloved steam engine, Rosalee, which was his pride and joy and which always attracted great attention wherever he went.

Billy’s love of all things mechanical and all things vintage can be traced back to his days as a foreman at the old McCowen's foundry in Tralee and it was this passion that his daughter, Olive, reflected on fondly this week as she paid tribute to her dad.

"He worked all his life with metal. He had a passion for working his hands and fixing things, that was his thing, big or small, it didn’t matter to him. He would turn his hand to fixing a clock as quick as he would a steam engine. The scale meant nothing to him, it was all the same principle to him. Anything mechanical, he loved working on,” said Olive.

"The more complicated the better. Someone would bring in a clock to him that they’d be having a problem with and he almost enjoyed it more if it was a tricky fix and especially if he had to make a piece to fix it, he’d be up in the workshop figuring it out. You could be having your dinner at the kitchen table and there would be a piece of a steam engine or a tractor or anything beside you!” she continued with a laugh.

Whether it was Blennerville Harvest Festival at his doorstep or the National Steam Rally in Co Laois, the Tralee man could pretty much be found anywhere that there was a vintage show on and Olive said her dad loved heading up there to meet his fellow vintage heads.

"He used to love travelling to all of the vintage shows around Kerry and around the country. He’d travel up there and he’d meet all these fellow like-minded people and they’d all their own engines there. It was a lovely community for him,” she said.

One such person from the vintage community who shared Billy’s passion for all things vintage was Chairman of the KIlflynn Vintage, Joe Brennan, who this week paid tribute to his late friend.

“He was unreal. He was a great friend for our 25 years he was coming to us,” said Joe.

Finally, there is no doubt that Billy was extremely proud during his life to see the tradition and his love of all things being continued on by his family, including Olive, her husband Autie and their nephew who have kept it in the family and continue to bring Rosalee and other vintage pieces out and about to fairs when they can.

So, if you find yourself at a vintage fair in the future, keep an eye for Rosalee and think of the late, great, Billy Mason.