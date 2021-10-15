Tributes as legendary publican Jimmy O’Brien passes away

The town of Killarney has been left saddened this morning following news of the death of Jimmy O’Brien, renowned publican, a proud Sliabh Luachra man and a stalwart of Kerry GAA.

It was at Jimmy O’Brien’s Bar that many gathered through the years when Munster Championships hit the town and for any other GAA fixture that was on TV screens. An institution in the heart of College Street, for more than 50 years Jimmy was at the heart of the pub and typically in the middle of conversations about all things GAA.

During this time the walls of Jimmy O’Brien’s were decorated with football and hurling memorabilia collected by Jimmy and others over the years, including historic photos, newspaper cuttings and match day programmes ensuring the pub became Killarney’s very own own mini GAA museum and the place to be for any GAA game. It was said to be the late Con Houlihan’s favourite pub where he could talk football and report.

Jimmy (89) was born in Lyretough, Kilcummin and grew up surrounded by music, song and dance and this love of tradition stayed with him throughout his life and he brought this to the pub on College street. Many famous Sliabh Luachra musicians performed there down through the years and Jimmy was known to sing a song or two himself. He also passed this tradition onto his family. Among the many talented musicians that played there were Seán Ó Riada, Ciarán MacMathuna, and The Dubliners and Jimmy counted many of them as his close friends.

He purchased what became known as Jimmy O’Brien’s Bar after he returned from the US in 1961 and he ran it for 52 years before his retirement in 2013 when the building was sold. However, the pub remains under new ownership and with the traditions it built up over the years.

A special retirement celebration took place in 2013 for Jimmy who was 81 at the time to mark his 52 years of service to the pub trade and this included a presentation from the East Kerry GAA board to mark Jimmy’s long-term association with East Kerry GAA and the O’Donoghue Cup, including his sponsorship of the Man of the Match ward.

The octogenarian was also presented with a prestigious lifetime achievement award at the annual Patrick O’Keeffe Traditional Music Festival in 2014 to mark his dedication to the Sliabh Luachra tradition through the music, song and dance that livened the landmark pub in Killarney.

Jimmy was also a trained mechanic and ran a medal and trophy business in the upper floors of the pub for many years but it was Jimmy O’Brien’s Bar that was his heart and home and his death on Thursday marks the end of an era of the legendary publican that brought Kerry’s traditions to life through music and GAA.

He was married to Mary Cronin who predeceased him and they had three children, Anne, Siobhan and James.

Former councillor, Michael Gleeson, who was a close friend of Jimmy’s said that Jimmy and his pub were a central part of life in Killarney.

"From a Killarney and Kerry perspective it was the go to for sport and music. It was a welcoming bar, Jimmy was well-regarded in the town and among GAA figures and musicians.”

Jimmy passed away at UHK on Thursday evening following a short illness.