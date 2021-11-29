Tralee’s ‘Inspired’ group live up to name as they launch two stunning cookbooks

Tralee group ‘Inspired’ have certainly been true to their name this past week as they launched not one, but two incredible cookbooks full to the brim with delicious homemade recipes that were cooked up by the participants of Inspired themselves.

For those unfamiliar with ‘Inspired’, they are a community group based in Tralee aimed at developing the employment, education and personal development skills of adults with intellectual disabilities.

The group developed two books during lockdown and last Wednesday night was the big launch of ‘Cook, Snap N’ Taste’ and ‘Bake, Snap N’ Taste’.

The first of the two books features breakfast, lunch and dinner recipes while the second book then brings together 10 home baking and treat recipes from participants family members.

It all began one day in a cooking class when, guided by their culinary tutor Yvonne O’Brien, the participants were working on ways to make recipes healthier and so as they were working away on tweaking the recipes, someone suggested they put them all together and make a book and thus an idea was born.

It certainly wasn’t as easy as that though and after a failed first attempt at it, the group managed to secure funding from the LCVP programme and as a result, the book – began to take shape during COVID with all the recipes, much to Yvonne’s delight as she explained when she spoke to The Kerryman this week.

"Cooking is a very focused class in Inspired. It's not just about the cooking for us, it's about numeracy, literacy, money management, time management, decision making and communication skills. We were looking at ways of making recipes that the participants wanted to cook, we wanted to make them healthier. We were tweaking the recipes to suit ourselves and then one of the participants suggested that we out them all together into a book,” she said.

"Our manager Liz Maher, she obtained funding through LCVP fund with the Kerry ETB and that allowed us to have to expertise of a professional chef and a photographer. The participants, they cooked, they prepped, they did everything in the cookbook but it was just the finishing touches that the chef and the photographer were able to do professionally,” Yvonne continued.

"We had enough money left over to get Paul Ruane from Midpoint Creative involved and he put the book together and he did an amazing job. They could sit alongside any cookbook in Easons. They're really professionally done and they look fantastic. Every recipe in those two books were chosen, cooked and photographed by the participants in 'Inspired',” she added.

The book was launched with an event inspired by ‘The Restaurant’ format with celebrity chefs. On the night, patrons were treated to a complimentary drinks’ reception at 6.30pm provided by Garvey’s Supervalu, followed by a two-course meal prepared by Celebrity chefs Fergal O’Sullivan, Clodagh Moore, Breeda Hurley and Aaron Calixte.

The event was presided over by three judges Elaine Kinsella (Radio Kerry), Paddy Clancy (Inspired) and Deirdre Enright (KETB) who scored the chefs on their endeavours and awarded their 5-star review to Team A, Fergal O’Sullivan and Clodagh Moore.

"We decided that when we were going to launch it, we were going to launch it big and that’s what Wednesday was all about. It was just a lovely community night. The Brogue were amazing to us, we had the drink reception sponsored by Garvey's and we had loads of spot prizes too up for grabs all thanks to different businesses from around the town,” she said.

To help promote the book, Yvonne and the participants went on a tour to the Village Pantry in Ardfert, in Yummy Café in Tralee, the Daily Grind, Lizzy's Little Kitchen in Listowel and to Lynch's Bakery as well and she said that were made to feel so welcome in every place and they are now selling the books for the group.

For more details about Inspired, head over to there website here: http://inspired.ie/