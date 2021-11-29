Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 5.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Tralee’s ‘Inspired’ group live up to name as they launch two stunning cookbooks

Cook, Snap N’ Taste’ and ‘Bake, Snap N’ Taste’ were launched on Wednesday evening in Kirby’s Brogue Inn. 

Helping to launch Inspired's two new cook books at at Kirby's Brogue Inn in Tralee on Wednesday evening were Liz Maher, Kathy Murphy, Sara Fitzmartin, Fiona Kirby (Kirby's Brogue Inn) Joe Burkett and Margaret Kissane. Photo by Joe Hanley. Expand
At the launch of Inspired's two new cookbooks at Kirby's Brogue Inn in Tralee on Wednesday evening were Adrian, Lorna, Eoin, Sheila and Gerard O'Sullivan with Aileen and Paul Riordan. Photo by Joe Hanley. Expand
Kate Malone, Fran Malone, Kay McCarthy and Marie O'Connor at the launch of Inspired Tralee's two new cookbooks in Kirby's Brogue Inn. Photo by Joe Hanley. Expand
Ed O'Brien and Patricia, Pat and Ava O'Connor at Kirby's Brogue Inn in Tralee for the launch of Inspired's two new cookbooks. Photo by Joe Hanley. Expand

Close

Helping to launch Inspired's two new cook books at at Kirby's Brogue Inn in Tralee on Wednesday evening were Liz Maher, Kathy Murphy, Sara Fitzmartin, Fiona Kirby (Kirby's Brogue Inn) Joe Burkett and Margaret Kissane. Photo by Joe Hanley.

Helping to launch Inspired's two new cook books at at Kirby's Brogue Inn in Tralee on Wednesday evening were Liz Maher, Kathy Murphy, Sara Fitzmartin, Fiona Kirby (Kirby's Brogue Inn) Joe Burkett and Margaret Kissane. Photo by Joe Hanley.

At the launch of Inspired's two new cookbooks at Kirby's Brogue Inn in Tralee on Wednesday evening were Adrian, Lorna, Eoin, Sheila and Gerard O'Sullivan with Aileen and Paul Riordan. Photo by Joe Hanley.

At the launch of Inspired's two new cookbooks at Kirby's Brogue Inn in Tralee on Wednesday evening were Adrian, Lorna, Eoin, Sheila and Gerard O'Sullivan with Aileen and Paul Riordan. Photo by Joe Hanley.

Kate Malone, Fran Malone, Kay McCarthy and Marie O'Connor at the launch of Inspired Tralee's two new cookbooks in Kirby's Brogue Inn. Photo by Joe Hanley.

Kate Malone, Fran Malone, Kay McCarthy and Marie O'Connor at the launch of Inspired Tralee's two new cookbooks in Kirby's Brogue Inn. Photo by Joe Hanley.

Ed O'Brien and Patricia, Pat and Ava O'Connor at Kirby's Brogue Inn in Tralee for the launch of Inspired's two new cookbooks. Photo by Joe Hanley.

Ed O'Brien and Patricia, Pat and Ava O'Connor at Kirby's Brogue Inn in Tralee for the launch of Inspired's two new cookbooks. Photo by Joe Hanley.

/

Helping to launch Inspired's two new cook books at at Kirby's Brogue Inn in Tralee on Wednesday evening were Liz Maher, Kathy Murphy, Sara Fitzmartin, Fiona Kirby (Kirby's Brogue Inn) Joe Burkett and Margaret Kissane. Photo by Joe Hanley.

kerryman

Fergus Dennehy

Tralee group ‘Inspired’ have certainly been true to their name this past week as they launched not one, but two incredible cookbooks full to the brim with delicious homemade recipes that were cooked up by the participants of Inspired themselves.

For those unfamiliar with ‘Inspired’, they are a community group based in Tralee aimed at developing the employment, education and personal development skills of adults with intellectual disabilities.

Privacy