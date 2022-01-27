Tralee’s Grace wins prestigious award and trip to US for knotweed project

Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí student Grace Ni Ifearnáin was this past week named as winner of the Broadcom Masters International Award at SciFest for her project on Japanese knotweed.

Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí’s Grace Ni Ifearnáin – a second year student in the school – enjoyed another very successful week in 2022 as she was named the winner of Broadcom Masters International Award at SciFest, earning her a trip to represent Ireland in Atlanta, Georgia this coming May.

This latest win comes just weeks after the 14-year-old was awarded the Eli Lilly Award at the BT Young Scientist and Technology awards and it further reward for the hard work she put into her project, entitled ‘Nature Takes on Nature; Investigating the Effect of Juglone on Kapanese Knotweed’.

Grace will now represent Scifest and Ireland at the at the Broadcom Masters International programme in Georgia from May 8 to May 13.

Grace previously won the Best Project Award at the regional SciFest STEM fair in MTU Tralee in May which qualified her to participate in the SciFest National Final 2021 in November. At the final Grace was awarded an Excellence in STEM Award and went on to be one of a number of junior students who were selected by the judges to be considered for the Broadcom Masters Award.

The standard of the projects was exceptionally high but after much deliberation from the judges, Grace’s work was judged to be a worthy winner, who when speaking to The Kerryman this week after the announcement, was delighted with the win.

"I’m very happy. I’ve been selected as junior delegate for Ireland and when we go over there, I’m going to be going to the science project fair there along a number of different activities throughout the week so it’s exciting. My teacher, Triona [Ui Mhaolchatha], she was a great help with me for the project and for all the practical work. She supervised and helped me with it,” Grace said.

To learn more about Grace's award winning project please click on the following link: http://www.scifestfinal2021.ie/Page/Project-24/34797/Index.html