Tralee’s Food Festival returns

The Tralee Food Festival will take place from April 29 to May 2

After a two year Covid enforced hiatus the Tralee Food Festival is set to make a return this April.

Details of the event which takes place over the May Bank Holiday weekend – from April 29 to May 2 – have just been announced and applications are now open for street food vendors who may wish totake part.

This year’s event will be the sixth edition of the festival which was last held in May 2019 and was cancelled on 2020 and 2021 due to pandemic restrictions.

Originally held each September the decision was made to move it to early summer in 2019 with the change proving popular with food lovers and drawing large crowds to Tralee.

The organisers at Tralee Chamber Alliance are seeking artisan food makers and street food vendors from across the county to take part and all the relevant information and application details can be found at the Tralee Food Festival Facebook page.

Full details of all events taking place in Tralee over the course of the the four day festival are due to be unveiled in the coming weeks.