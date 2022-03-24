Tralee’s Caitríona pens new single, ‘Don’t Say Goodbye’

Fresh off her last single reaching number one in the charts, Tralee native and singer Caitríona O'Sullivan is hoping for similar success this time around as she prepares for the release of her brand new song. ‘Don’t Say Goodbye’ which is set to be released this coming Friday, March 25.

Caitríona, already a big name in the Irish country music scene thanks to both her undoubted singing talent and her work on TG4's 'Glór Tíre' reality show as one of the judges, has co-written the new single with composer John Walsh, Stephen Andreucetti and John Walsh.

She hails from ‘The Munster Bar’ here in Tralee where she grew up listening to and performing a wide variety of music in her parents’ bar.

Classically trained in voice and piano, she studied at the Kerry School of Music and went on to study opera with renowned voice coach Dr. Veronica Dunne in the Royal Irish Academy of Music. She has a first class honours B.A. in music and Irish, B.Mus. and was awarded a scholarship to pursue a Masters in music from UCD.

With both intimate and powerful vocals and catchy hooks, ‘Don’t Say Goodbye’ is described as a heart-felt radio-friendly, modern pop-country love song. It was produced by Ray McLoughlin and features some of Nashville and Ireland’s top instrumentalists, mixed and mastered in Ireland and the UK.

The accompanying video was shot in beautiful Barrow House, Tralee by Cinetex films and this will be released on April 1.