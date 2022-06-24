Tralee’s Caitriona O’Sullivan’s TV show to start airing this Monday night

Tralee native and star singer-songwriter Caitriona O’Sullivan’s star continues to rise with the news this week that her very own TV show is set to start airing this coming Monday on.

Aptly titled ‘The Caitriona O’Sullivan Show’, it will feature Caitriona presenting country, rock n roll, Irish, folk and show band music videos, interviews with special guests from the world of showbiz and will also feature acoustic songs performed by Caitriona in her family pub, the Munster Bar here in Tralee.

The show will be aired every Monday night at 9pm and repeated every Friday afternoon at 3pm and Saturday nights at 4am on Spotlight TV on SKY 365 on the Astra satellite, Freeview 264, Channel 500 on Free sat and streaming worldwide on Vision TV.co.uk.

As well as this, Caitriona – who is is already well know as a television personality, with her appearances as a judge for the past 17 years on the hit country music television series Glór Tíre – will also be performing some of her own original songs and country covers on Opry le Daniel on July 5th, which will be broadcast in the early autumn on TG4.

She has enjoyed great success this year alone, achieving a number 1 hit with her most recent single ‘Don’t Say Goodbye’ in March of this year while last year she scored a number 1 hit on iTunes in the Irish country music iTunes charts with her original duet ‘This Country Girl’, co-written and performed with renowned Irish country singer Johnny Brady.