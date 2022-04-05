Tralee Parnells GAA club to hold fundraising table quiz on Good Friday

The Tralee Parnells GAA Club are holding the quiz on Friday, April 15, starting at 8pm in the Ballyroe Heights Hotel.

The people of Tralee best get their thinking caps on as with Tralee Parnells GAA club on Good Friday, April 15, set to host a fundraising table quiz to help raise money for the club.

The venue for the quiz will be the Ballyroe Heights Hotel and proceedings will be kicking off at 8pm on a night that is sure to prove extremely popular; a table of four on the evening will cost you €40 and as always, there’ll be lots of raffle prizes to be won as well on the night.

Everyone is invited to come on on down to pit their knowledge against some of the best and brightest in Tralee in what should be a great night of craic.

All money raised will go towards the running of the club.