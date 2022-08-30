Vintage times for Kerry's Kingdom vintage car club

Enjoying the Kingdom Veteran, Vintage and Classic Car club event in Tralee Town Park during the Rose of Tralee

The Kingdom Veteran, Vintage and Classic Car Club is planning two events to wrap up the classic car season in Kerry.

On September 25, the club will run its Secretary’s Scramble, a long-standing tradition in the club where the sitting secretary puts on a run of their choice.

This year Garret Foley has devised a route that will see a convoy of club cars leave Tralee for a visit to the Kilgarvan Motor Museum before a run down Moll’s Gap and a lunch halt in Killarney.

The club is also in the planning stages ahead of its two-day Autumn Run in Kenmare on October 14 and 15.

Meanwhile, the club was recently invited to put on a static display in the Town Park on the Sunday of the Rose of Tralee Festival. A total of 22 cars were on display ranging in age from 1938 to 1996.

“It was very much a family day and the reaction from the general public was unbelievable with many never before seeing the models on display,” said Garret Foley.

“As a group, we were very well looked after The day was very much enjoyed by all who attended, with many coming well prepared with deck chairs and even picnics. Our thanks to Brian Carr for looking after us on the day.”

The oldest car on display was a 1938 Riley which was driven to Tralee from Killarney by one of the club’s longest-serving members, Mike Mc Donagh.