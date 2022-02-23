Tributes pour in on death of Aquadome founder Denis Reen

Na Gaeil and Tralee Golf Club held a guatrd of honour for the late Denis Reen's funeral as it headed to Churchill, for buerial on Tuesday. Photo Joe Hanley

TRALEE came to a standstill on Tuesday as the town paid it’s respects to Denis Reen.

Mr Reen, who was instrumental in the foundation and development of many of Tralee’s most prominent institutions, clubs and attractions passed away at his home on Saturday.

Among his many achievement he was a founder and the first chairman of Na Gaeil GAA club; a president of the Festival and in the 1990s founded and led both the Tralee Task Force and the Aqua Dome.

Following the economic crash it was his stirring rallying call that led to the foundation of Tralee Chamber Alliance (TCA).

“Denis was a colossus in Tralee. He made it a better town and leaves a massive legacy behind,” said TCA President Nathan McDonnell. SEE PAGE 19