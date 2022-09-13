Tralee parking meters still can’t accept Google Pay or Revolut

NEW pay parking machines installed in locations around the town centre in recent weeks will soon accept payments via Revolut and Google Pay.

The issue was raised at the September monthly meeting of the Tralee Municipal District Council by Mayor Mike Sheehy who expressed frustration that the machines – which do accept credit and debit cards – do not take the popular contactless payment services which have become huge popular since the Covid pandemic.

Mayor Sheehy said that if the idea of the “fantastic” newly installed machines is to “future proof” the town he couldn’t understand how they didn’t accept payment services as basic as Revolut and Google Pay.

He asked management if a requirement that the machines would accept Google, Revolut and other similar services had been stipulated when the contract to provide them was put out to tender.

Management said that requirement did form part of the contract but that the company that manufactures the machines had encountered delays in getting certified to accept Google Pay or Revolut.

The council heard that the company expect the pay machines will be updated to accept Google Pay and Revolut “by the end of this month or sometime in October.”

Until those systems are in place management said it would be holding back a portion of the contract payment agreed with the service provider.