Tralee Good Samaritan robbed on their doorstep

TRALEE gardaí are investigating an incident in which a good Samaritan homeowner was robbed his doorstep by a beggar who had asked them for money.

The incident took place in the Castlecountess area of the town on Sunday afternoon at around 1pm.

The victim of the robbery was at home when their doorbell rang and they answered to find an unknown man, thought to be aged in his twenties on their doorstep.

Gardaí said the man told the homeowner that he was “stranded” in Tralee and desperately needed some money to get home.

The homeowner agreed to give the man a small amount of money to help out and produced their wallet to get the cash.

As soon as they produced the wallet the beggar grabbed it from their hands and fled on foot into the Town Park.

Anyone who was in the Castlecountess or Town Park areas on Sunday, February 12 between 1pm and 2pm and who noticed anything suspicious is encouraged to contact Tralee Garda Station at 066 7102300.