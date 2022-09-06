Tralee chamber says ending 9% tourism VAT rate would be ‘nonsensical’

TRALEE Chamber Alliance are calling on the Government to maintain the special nine per cent VAT rate for the hospitality sector when it announces its budget later this month.

Discussing the Chamber Alliance’s pre budget submission Mark Sullivan Manger of The Rose Hotel and Board Member of Tralee Chamber said keeping the nine per cent rate is essential to support jobs and businesses in the tourism sector.

“In Kerry, tourism makes a vital economic contribution, in 2019 it supported 15,700 jobs and generated 592 million Euro in local tourism revenues,” said Mr Sullivan

“To support this the retention of the nine per cent VAT rate is essential for the Hospitality industry to firstly support our cost competitiveness in line with other European countries and secondly with massive price rises in business s costs we already face a very uncertain future”.

“Increasing the VAT rate to 13.5 % would leave us with the second highest vat rate in Europe and would most certainly have a negative effect on incoming tour operators and other visitors alike.

“For the Irish holiday maker further increases in Accommodation and food rates will become unsustainable and again put the consumer under further pressure.

Mr Sullivan outline some of the huge cost increase the hospitality is currently facing warning that the cost increase will force many businesses to cut their hours or shut their doors over the winter.

“We are already facing massive cost increases in particular electricity increases of 80 to 90 per cent; linen increases of 31 per cent; food increases of 20 to 30 per cent and insurance premiums climbing again. It is important that we retain the nine per cent vat rate but also address the cost increase that will force hotels, Restaurants and Bars to fully close or temporarily close over the winter period,” said Mr Sullivan.

Echoing Mr Sullivan; Chief Executive of Tralee Chamber Colette O’Connor said it would be “ completely nonsensical to put the Irish hospitality sector in a position where its VAT rate will be above the European average,

“This will have a devastating impact on businesses across the sector,” Ms O’Connor said.

Speaking in relation to other key items ahead of the budget Ms O’Connor said Tralee Chamber is lobbying for action on housing; skills and talent training and energy costs.

“We need to build resilience and focus on being more proactive when faced with challenges, a learning needs to be had from the past three years, dealing with the pandemic, the ongoing War on Ukraine and subsequent rising costs”.

“As it stands, we are at a crisis point in terms of energy and housing. Attracting skills and talent into Ireland particularly, rural heartlands such as Kerry is difficult when there is a dire shortage of long-term affordable housing either on the rental or sales market. The real challenge for Government in Budget 2023 will be keeping their attention on the long-term challenges that will continue to impact on business,” said Colette O’Connor.