Tralee Art Group sparks ‘Joy’ with new exhibition

Rose host Daithí Ó Sé with staff of Bile Mhuire Care Centre and members of the Tralee Art Group at the opening of the group’s ‘Joy’ exhibition at the care centre in Balloonagh. Photo courtesy of Tralee Art Group

AFTER two years of online get togethers and shows the Tralee Art Group has returned with its first physical exhibition.

The ‘Joy’ exhibition was recently intsalled at the Baile Mhuire Care Centre in Balloonagh with Rose of Tralee host Daithí Ó Sé taking a break from his TV hosting duties to visit the centre an launch the group’s new show.

Having spent the last two years online to paint, sketch, discuss business and display their works to the public the Tralee Art Group, or TAG as they’re also known, said they were thrilled to launch their new public exhibition.

“Nothing can match the feeling of physically hanging our works in a beautiful space like Baile Mhuire and gathering for the opening,” said TAG spokesperson Bernadette Earley.

In addition to launching the exhibition and following the lifting of most lock-down restrictions, volunteers from TAG are also back working with the clients of Baile Mhuire as they returned to enjoying some painting and colouring.

“Sparking ‘Joy’ in both clients and volunteers alike, the clients’ favourite pieces are part of this exhibition. So you can imagine how excited we are,” said Bernadette.

As Baile Mhuire must still comply to HSE Covid regulations and guidelines, the opening was a private event, curtailed to clients and a small number of TAG members.

“To our delight TV presenter and Rose of Tralee Festival host, Daithi O’Shea, happened upon the scene. A true gentleman, he very graciously posed for photos with us making the experience even more special,” Bernadette said.

The exhibition will be open to the public every Monday to Saturday from 4pm to 5.30pm right up until Christmas.

“We’d like to invite everyone to come along and view the wonderful selection of works by our members and the clients of Bile Mhuire. Maybe you will find an original work by local artists that speaks to you or might make a beautiful gift for a loved one,” Bernadette Earley said.