Tralee air pollution breached safe level 14 times last year

THE latest figures from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) show that levels of air pollution in Tralee reached potentially harmful levels on 14 occasions in 2022.

The EPA data shows that the Tralee air quality monitoring station – which is located in the Moyderwell area – recorded average levels of particulate matter, known as PM10, above recommended safe levels on 14 days last year including 11 days between December and January.

The Tralee figure was the second highest in the country with only Ennis in county Clare recording more days (21) with pollution levels above recommended daily limits.

The spells of freezing weather in December and January have been linked to the worrying drop in Tralee’s air quality – which was ranked as “very poor” on three occasions in 2022 – during the periods of cold weather when more and more people lit fires in a bid to keep warm.

Since the high pollution readings began to be recorded over the last two months, several commentators have suggested the town’s sky-high particulates were as the result of too many people burning illegal smoky coal to stay warm.

Management at Kerry County Council’s Tralee Municipal District said that while national regulations have been introduced to ban the sale of smoky coals there would be a “lag period” while homes use up their existing supplies.

Once these run out the Council said it expects to see a gradual improvement in air quality in the town.

Particulate matter are tiny particles of dust, soot and smoke produced mainly from the burning of solid fuel including coal, peat and wood usually for heating purposes.

Speaking following the publication of the new EPA figures Environment Minister and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said that county councils across the country need to ‘up their game’ when it comes to enforcing new regulations around smoky fuels.

Last Autumn many environmental experts predicted air pollution levels would worsen over the winter as a result of the energy and cost of living crises as people sought to keep their heating costs down by purchasing and burning banned forms of solid fuels.

While air pollution in Tralee reached potentially harmful levels 14 times last year the quality of the town’s air still hasn’t fallen bellow EU standards.

According to EU regulations annual PM10 limits for localities are only deemed to have been breeched if they are exceeded on 35, or more, days in a single 12 month period.

The EP air quality data also showed that Killarney’s monitoring station was one of just 16 – out of a total of 58 nationally – that showed no breaches of daily PM10 limits on any occasion in 2022.