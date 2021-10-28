Tidy Towns and Kerry Group line Bracker O’Regan Road with new trees.

The Bracker O’Regan Road was a hive of activity last Friday as Tralee Tidy Towns volunteers and 23 staff from Kerry Group headquarters in Tralee came together to plant 236 native Hawthorn trees along the roadside.

Martha Farrell of Tralee Tidy Towns said the group was thrilled with how well the day’s planting had gone.

“We were delighted to get this incredible number of trees planted. These trees were sponsored by charity Easy Treesie and will enhance the appearance of this much-used route: providing beautiful blossoms in late spring/early summer and producing beautiful red berries in autumn,” she said.

“They will significantly improve the biodiversity in this area of town in support of the UN Sustainable Development Goal 15 - Life on Land. We would like to thank the Kerry Group crew for being such a pleasure to work with and to the Kerry County Council Tralee MD for facilitating it and allowing us to plant on the Bracker O’Regan Road,” added Ms Farrell.

Geraldine Forde of Kerry Group said the she and her colleagues had been delighted to help out.

“We thoroughly enjoyed partnering with Tralee Tidy Towns to plant trees and increase the biodiversity along Bracker O’Regan Road. We all look forward to seeing the trees grow and hope to participate in more events like this in the future,” she said.