Retired Tralee teacher plays an active role in Kenyan Brighter Communities Worldwide project

Tralee’s Joan O’Regan (pictured far right) was part of the hugely successful ‘Plant The Planet’ Project in Kenya last week with Brighter Communities Worldwide.

Tralee’s Joan O’Regan can reflect on a job very well done this week after she completed a long week’s work logistical work with the Brighter Communities Worldwide in Kenya.

The retired teacher – who taught French in St Michael’s College in LIstowel – and who lives in Ballymullen in Tralee was full of pride this week for the work that she and the rest of her team had done on the project, an experience that she said getting to work on as "one of the best experiences” of her life.

The background to the project Joan was involved with is that the ‘Warriors for Humanity’ in conjunction with ‘Self Help Africa’ organised a group of 50 former and current GAA All-Stars to fundraise over €500,000 for tree planting in Africa. Their aim is to plant over 1 million trees. Brighter Communities Worldwide, Joan included, organised and handled all the logistics for this wonderful project.

The GAA contingent visited local schools – some of which are run by Irish Missionaries – planted trees, visited a number of Self Help Africa projects such as a dairy farm project now commercially producing yogurt, an irrigation scheme, a bee and honey project an animal fodder project and as well as this, they met local community leaders and visited homesteads in the area.

As part of the project, Joan helped to deliver the Brighter Communities Worldwide ‘Life skills’ programme which includes modules such as Communication Skills, Hygiene, Contraception, Drug & Alcohol Abuse, Menstrual Health.

The programmes aim are to deliver access to good affordable health care, education to strengthen knowledge and economic empowerment to provide income and independence. Priority is given to vulnerable groups such as women and girls and people with disabilities.

“It was great to fly the flag for Kerry at this unique event, I wouldn’t have missed it for the world,” said Joan, speaking from Nairobi.

“This was one of the best experiences of my life. It was both humbling and a privilege to be part of this huge group of people, all striving for the one aim, to help create a better world for all. The energy was just electric and to see and be part of this was an experience that I will never forget,” she continued.

“Every time I travel to Kenya to volunteer for the charity I see more and more improvements. This time I could easily see the impact and the benefits to the community and to individual families of the work of Brighter Communities Worldwide on the ground. I visited homesteads and communities where lives have been completely transformed by interaction with the charity.”

I was particularly impressed when men within the community became involved in issues relating to women's health, such as the elimination of the cultural practice of FGM (female genital mutilation) and supporting equal rights for women," she said.

“Another project I was involved with is the installment of smokeless stoves in homesteads. This project reduces by two thirds the amount of fuel used, but eliminates smoke from the homestead thus reducing drastically the incidence of respiratory and eye problems for women. It also frees up time for them to get involved in start-up businesses such as rearing chickens to provide an income for the family”.

“Every bit of progress has a knock on effect and improves life in so many ways for so many people and for the community.”

Brighter Communities Worldwide works with the community leaders in prioritising the issues important to them and working out a way to deliver the programmes to the community. Each community has ownership of the projects and in this way they are sustainable and achievable. The issues include access to clean water, good affordable health care, an income that can sustain a family so that strong healthy communities can thrive and build sustainable livelihoods.

“My friends and family in Tralee and throughout Kerry and the wider country have been very supportive of my relationship with BCW and have contributed thousands of euros when I go fundraising. They are very generous because they too can see that the donations they give go directly to the people they want to help and is spent in a way that it has most impact on the greatest number of people,” Joan finished.