Renewed calls to give Rose of Tralee a permanent home

IT’S been mooted since at least 1989 but proposals to provide the Rose of Tralee with a permanent home have returned to the local political agenda.

On Monday, following the recent hugely successful Festival, councillors at the monthly meeting of the Tralee Municipal District backed calls for a permanent Dome facility to be constructed.

Cllr Jim Finucane called on Council engineers to examine if a, so called, ‘Air Dome’ similar to one constructed by the GAA in Mayo could be constructed at Fels Point or at another location in the town.

Cllr Finucane said the estimated €4 million cost of such a facility, which could hold 10,000 people, was affordable.

“Not only is €4 million doable it’s actually very feasible,” he said.

His call was backed by a number of councillors including

Johnnie Wall. Cllr Wall agreed that the proposal was “doable” but asked who would build the facility and said that if it were to proceed the Tralee Municipal District and Kerry County Council would “need to take a major role in the project”.