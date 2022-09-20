Poor broadband in Tralee area is prompting anger

KERRY County Council have been called on to examine serious deficiencies in broadband coverage in the greater Tralee area.

The call was made at Monday’s September monthly meeting of Kerry County Council by Tralee Municipal District Sinn Féin Cllr Deirdre Ferris.

Cllr Ferris told the meeting she has received numerous complaints about the poor quality of broadband coverage in Tralee and its surrounding areas in recent weeks.

She said that, based on the complaints she has received, poor broadband service has proved particularly problematic in the Ardfert, Fenit, Ballymacelligott and Ballyard areas.

Cllr Ferris said that while broadband coverage in the Ardfert area has always been deficient it has become “extremely poor” in recent weeks.

She said the lack of adequate broadband provision in the greater Tralee area is causing many people and businesses severe problems.

“There are still a lot of people working from home. This is something that we have to look at urgently,” she told Council management.

Cllr Ferris calls comes just weeks after National Broadband Ireland (NBI) provided a progress update on the ongoing roll-out of the National Broadband Pan in Tralee and the county capital’s surrounding areas.

On September 8 NBI issued a statement claiming that 3,246 premises in Tralee are now able to order or pre-order broadband via the NBI network.

NBI said that over 27,000 premises across Kerry – which equates to about 30 per cent of all business, public and domestic premises in the county – are included in the State’s ‘Intervention Area’ which will see NBI provide a broadband network that can deliver minimum speeds of 500 megabits per second to homes, businesses, farms and schools.

As a wholesale network operator, NBI does not sell fibre broadband directly to end users, rather it enables services to be provided by from a range of broadband providers or Retail Service Providers (RSPs).

Of the areas highlighted by Cllr Ferris none of Ardfert, Fenit or Ballymacelligott are included in an ‘intervention area’.

As such the NBI said their broadband needs will be met by private operators who – under the terms of the National Broadband Plan – are expected to provide download speeds of at least 30mbps.

Currently there are between nine and 11 service providers – most of them national companies – offering broadband in the areas cited by Cllr Ferris.