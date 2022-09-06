Plans to cover Tralee Square progressing

KERRY County Council is working on plans to cover Tralee Town Square and have sought guidance from a local authority in the UK who are carrying out a similar development.

The issue was raised at Monday’s monthly meeting of the Tralee Municipal District council by Cllr Johnnie Wall who had initially made the proposal.

Cllr Wall said that the recent welcome ceremony hosted by Kerry County Council in the Square for the Rose of Tralee contenders had highlighted the need for a covered area when rain threatened to derail proceedings.

At Monday’s meeting Cllr Wall asked council management to start a promised feasibility study on the potential covering of the Square “as soon as possible”.

“This could be a game changer for the town,” said Cllr Wall.

In response Council management said that the proposal to cover the Square had been included in Kerry County Council’s submission for State funding for the ‘Tralee Regeneration Project’.

Preliminary approval for the regeneration project was granted by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage in September 2021 and following this Kerry County Council submitted a business case for the funding in March 2022

This business case is currently being reviewed by the Department and KCC are awaiting approval from the Department to proceed to the next project stage.

That stage will, councillors were told, involve the development of a detailed project brief and procurement strategy including the proposal to cover the Square.

The meeting also heard that Council management have also met with representatives of Leeds City Council in the UK where a similar project is underway.

Management said the Council is awaiting replies to a number of queries they had posed to the Leeds’ council group as part of their discussions.