Norwegian Ambassador pays a visit to Tralee

Deputy Mayor of Tralee Terry O’Brien; Norwegian Ambassador Ms Mari Skåre; President of Tralee Chamber Alliance (TCA) Nathan McDonnell; (Back from left)Tralee MD Officer Jean Foley; Chairperson TCA Kevin McCarthy; Deputy Head of Mission Bente Lyngstad; Board Member Tralee Chamber Mark Sullivan and Chief Executive TCA Colette O’Connor.

Norwegian Ambassador to Ireland Mari Skåre and new Deputy Head of Mission, Bente Lyngstad were welcomed to Tralee on Monday by senior members of Tralee Chamber Alliance and Tralee Municipal District

The Ambassador made Tralee her first stop during her visit to Kerry this week and was welcomed by Deputy Mayor Cllr Terry O’Brien and Tralee Municipal District Officer Jean Foley at the Rose Hotel.

The meeting was facilitated through Tralee Chamber Alliance who were represented by President Nathan McDonnell; Chief Executive Colette O’Connor; Chairperson Kevin McCarthy and Board member Mark Sullivan.

There was a friendly exchange of views on opportunities around business for the region with reference made by the Chamber CEO to Norway’s international reputation as a leader in off shore wind energy.

“It was fantastic to welcome Ms Skåre and Ms Lyngstad to Tralee. The recent signing of on MOU between Shannon Foynes Port and Norwegian Offshore Wind was something we talked out, in terms of the impact that it will have directly into West Limerick as well as the wider area including North Kerry,” said Colette O’Connor.

The Ambassador and Deputy Head of Mission said they were very much looking forward to spending a few days in the Kingdom and would be meeting a number of key figures across the county during the visit.