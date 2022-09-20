Museum and Siamsa host Tralee Culture Night events

SIAMSA TÍre and the Kerry County Museum are to host a variety of events on Culture which takes place, this Friday September 23.

The Kerry Local Creative Youth Partnership at Kerry ETB has announced details of a small scale but powerful art exhibition that will open in the foyer area of Kerry County Museum on Culture Night.

‘Inclusion’ is a temporary exhibition exploring themes of home and homelessness, which will run – with free entry – from Tuesdays to Saturdays from 10am to 5pm until October 29.

The exhibition features a series of painted images, sculptures and structures created by a group of young people from Kerry who worked with the homeless charity Novas and artist Jeannine Storan in 2021.

“The young people had a sense of shared experience that fizzled with possibilities, the exhibition reflects but a few of the results and we hope everybody enjoys seeing it”, said Jeannine Storan, Killorglin based artist and project facilitator with the group.

“The project is high on the agenda for the LCYP at Kerry ETB. It builds on our work reaching out to young people who are seldom heard but whose message is potent”. said Ann O’Dwyer, Director of Schools, Youth and Music at Kerry ETB.

“Not all access is equal, and some of our children face tremendous personal challenges daily. In examining the central theme of homelessness, the group speaks to us as a nation. It has been our pleasure to help this project along and one we hope to hear more from in the future,” said Ms O’Dwyer.

Siamsa Tíre, the National Folk Theatre of Ireland, will host four different events on Culture night.

Two of them will showcase the richness of Kerry’s local traditional culture.

Siamsa Tíre’s young curator Máirtín Ó Cathasaigh is issuing an open invitation to two trad sessions. One will be for beginners and the other for those with more experience and the aim of both is to share and appreciate each other’s songs, tunes, and skills

September’s Trad Connections concert will take place on Culture Night and this month’s concert will feature pianist Deirdre Millane, flute and concertina player Róisín Comer and Danny Collins on piano accordion, bodhrán, banjo, and fiddle.

The halls of Siamsa Tíre will also echo to the sounds of opera on Friday.

In a special studio recital, performers from the Irish National Opera’s The First Child will sing a selection of arias and other operatic excerpts from across the canon in an intimate studio setting. Admission is free but booking is highly advised.

If that whets your appetite for more, you can then attend a screening of 20 Shots of Opera, a film which features 20 short operas performed by Irish National Opera’s biggest talents.