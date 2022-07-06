Micheál Martin is a big fan of Tralee’s footpaths

AFTER decades in politics, Micheál Martin is no stranger to pounding pavements on the campaign trail, and it appears the Taoiseach is particularly taken with the footpaths in Tralee.

During a recent Dáil debate – and on foot of a number of Kerry-related issues raised by sibling Deputies Michael and Danny Healy-Rae – Mr Martin referenced his recent visit to the Kingdom and his walk about in Tralee.

The Taoiseach’s strolled around to see the town-centre refurbishment works, and Mr Martin was clearly impressed by what he saw.

“I had a successful trip to Kerry recently and the announcement of 300 jobs [actually 280] in Tralee was well received,” said the Taoiseach.

“By the way, the work done by Kerry County Council on the pavements in Tralee is fantastic, including the pedestrianisation. The money allocated through the urban regeneration and development fund has been well spent by the council.”

Meanwhile, two new stone, steel and timber ‘age-friendly’ benches have been installed in the Town Square thanks to funding sought by Tralee Chamber Alliance under the Community Enhancement Programme.

“By making our outdoor spaces and public realm pleasant, clean, accessible and safe for older people, we can create inclusive communities and age-friendly spaces. By designing for the young you exclude the old, but if you design for the old you include everyone,” said David Scott of the Chamber Alliance.