Michael takes charge at Tralee Rotary Club

Sharon Hayes of Tralee Rotary Club hands over the Presidential chain to the club’s new President Michael Slattery at the Tankard Bar and Restaurant on Friday Evening. Photo Mark O’Sullivan

Tralee Rotary Club has a new President.

At the Tankard Bar in Kilfenora on Friday evening the Presidential Chain was presented to Michael Slattery by the club’s outgoing head Sharon Hayes.

In normal times the Presidential term is just one year but, as we all know, the last few years have been far from normal and as a result of Covid Ms Hayes has held the role of President since she was appointed in 2020.

On Friday evening, after two years overseeing all the club’s activities, she handed over the responsibility to Mr Slattery who will lead the club and its work for the next year.

A tax accountant by trade, Mr Slattery has been a member of the Tralee Rotary Club since 2010 and said he is very much looking forward to serving the Rotary Club as President.

Mr Slattery said the club has a packed programme of charity events planned for the year ahead including the club’s annual street collection, as well as its hugely-popular golf classic and its annual dinner.