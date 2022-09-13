Lots to look forward to at Culture Night in Tralee

Friday, September 23, marks the seventeenth year of Culture Night - the annual all-island public event that celebrates culture, creativity, and the arts – and there’ll be plenty to enjoy in Tralee.

Special events, all free of charge, are panned at locations across the county with several taking place in Tralee.

Culture Night is a milestone in the calendar for the arts and Kerry County Council Arts Officer, Kate Kennelly said the night’s line up will feature something for everyone.

“Every year Kerry showcases the talent and skills that resides in the County. This year offers even more. Kerry’s programme has something for everyone. And we encourage everyone to join in, explore, and be a part of it.”

One of the highlights of the Tralee Culture Night line upo will be a special show by Kerry’s Dancer in Residence, Catherine Young.

Ms Young is returning to Culture Night with CÉILÍ Afro Dabke Ukraine, described as “an explosion of multi-cultural dance and music” which will take place at he Centenary Hall in Mercy Mounthawk Secondary School.

The evening will kick off at 7pm in with an excerpt of Young’s recent work, ‘A Call to You’, which premiered at the Dublin Dance Festival.

It is inspired by Ukrainian folk dance and features a cast of outstanding international performers and live music. The floor will then open up for everyone to join in and dance. Ukrainian folk dance, African dance and traditional Irish céilí dances will all be performed on the night.

Another event that’s sure to entertain is the Paradise Cabaret which will be taking place at The Greyhound Bar.

The show, produced by Tralee native Con Horgan of Fanzini Productions will 12 internationally renowned street circus performers who take guests on “a whirlwind journey into a comically absurd, skilfully slick and ridiculously entertaining Cabaret of comedy, circus, dance and music”. Doors open at 8pm on the night

All Culture night events are free but some require pre-booking. For further information about Culture Night and all the event taking place in Tralee and across the county visit www.culturenight.ie/kerry